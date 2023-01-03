Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Makes Multiple Drug Arrests
A total of eight individuals were arrested locally on drug-related charges Thursday. All arrests were made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and included:. Robert King, 64 of Rome, Georgia and Jammi Clifton, 42 of Rome, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
wrganews.com
39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee
A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
Felony rape suspect taken into custody in DeKalb County neighborhood after hours-long standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence spotted in a cul-de-sac in DeKalb County Friday afternoon concerned neighbors. The scene, which played out for hours, led to the arrest of a 2021 rape suspect, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Multiple police cars, SWAT vehicles, and other...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Father, 18-year-old daughter arrested in drug bust, Georgia officers say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a father and daughter Thursday night after officers found drugs in their possession. Floyd County police said the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force performed a drug bust Thursday in Rome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what...
At least 2 people shot, 1 in custody after shooting at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that at least two people were shot after gunfire broke out at Perimeter Mall Friday night. At least one person has been taken into custody. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the mall, sparking fears of an active shooter....
weisradio.com
Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified
Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death inside car at DeKalb park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a DeKalb County park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Shoal Creek Park, where the victim was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD:...
smokesignalsnews.com
79 Arrests reported during December
There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
WTVCFOX
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, January 5, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, January 5, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, January 5, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, January 4th
Crystal McQueen, 34 of Collinsville – UPOCS, UPODP and FTA;. Todd Stone, age 40 of Cedar Bluff – Bondsman off Bond;. Barbara Horne. age 69 of Centre – Receiving Stolen Property. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia woman left toddler alone in car on Christmas Day while she gambled
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother is facing charges after authorities say she left her young child in the car on Christmas Day while she gambled. And deputies say this isn't the first time it's happened. Mishaela Rayls, 32, of Rome, was arrested December 25 at a Food...
22 years later, Georgia man awaiting retrial for murder charge walks out of prison after bond granted
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in more than 22 years, a Georgia man accused of murder walked outside of prison with his family as the fight to prove his innocence continues. Joey Watkins was granted bond on Wednesday and embraced his parents as he was finally...
wrganews.com
Bond for Joey Watkins set at $75,000
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–12:28 p.m. Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Floyd County man who was recently granted a new trial in connection with a murder that occurred nearly 23 years ago. Joey Watkins was back in Floyd Superior Court Tuesday for the bond hearing. Watkins was...
