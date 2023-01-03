ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Makes Multiple Drug Arrests

A total of eight individuals were arrested locally on drug-related charges Thursday. All arrests were made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and included:. Robert King, 64 of Rome, Georgia and Jammi Clifton, 42 of Rome, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee

A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
ARMUCHEE, GA
weisradio.com

Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified

Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
ROME, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

79 Arrests reported during December

There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
JASPER, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, January 4th

Crystal McQueen, 34 of Collinsville – UPOCS, UPODP and FTA;. Todd Stone, age 40 of Cedar Bluff – Bondsman off Bond;. Barbara Horne. age 69 of Centre – Receiving Stolen Property. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bond for Joey Watkins set at $75,000

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–12:28 p.m. Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Floyd County man who was recently granted a new trial in connection with a murder that occurred nearly 23 years ago. Joey Watkins was back in Floyd Superior Court Tuesday for the bond hearing. Watkins was...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

