Sean McVay’s future as the Rams head coach is up in the air, according to a Saturday report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McVay – who won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles this past year – has led the Rams to an underwhelming 5-11 record this past season after the team suffered a massive amount of injuries, including multiple ones to quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles will play its last game of the season against the Seahawks, who are still in the hunt for a wild-card berth in the NFC. Sources told ESPN they believe McVay needs to decide if he has the energy to be coaching in 2023. The 36-year-old head coach is signed with Los Angeles until 2026, and even if he left his position, he would still remain under contract. In the past year, McVay also has gotten married, lost his grandfather and been asked to be a talking head for TV. McVay said on Friday transitioning to TV is something he’s “been interested in.” The head coach worked for Amazon during the last NFL offseason.

