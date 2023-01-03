Marcella I. “Sally” Bateman passed away Jan. 4, 2023, at Clara Barton Hospital, in Hoisington, at the age of 93. Sally was born Sept. 20, 1929, to Reuben and Alma Peterson of rural Shenandoah, Iowa. On Sept. 19, 1948, she married Charles Bateman, Jr. of rural Farragut, Iowa (he passed away March 7, 1975). She soon found her life’s work—raising kids, starting in 1949, with Jim, then Bill, then Kelley, then Joe, and—whoa, surprise!--Karen in 1969. She married Les Witmer in 1979, and they were later divorced. By 1979 she was starting on the grandkids—17 of them when all was said and done. The 12 great-grandkids move too fast for most of us to count, but Grandma Sally could, and she knew their birthdays, too! She enjoyed baking pies and cinnamon rolls, as well as making quilts for many charities, including Lutheran World Relief.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO