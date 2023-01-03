From spectacular coastal journeys to new links between cultural capitals, these are the most exciting new night train routes to try this year. Sleeper trains are back in the travel game and we are seriously here for it. The concept is deliciously uncomplicated: hop on a train and snore away, whizz across vast distances while you’re catching up on your beauty sleep, then wake up some place entirely new – and hopefully full of energy to explore it. (And it’s eco-friendly too – here’s why you should swap flights for sleeper trains on your next trip.)

