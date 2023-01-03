Read full article on original website
Take 23% Off Flights to Iceland & Europe in a Sale This Week
It's the point of the year when we can all still recall our resolutions, and most people still have some intention of making good on those promises. If your resolutions are travel-related, Play, a budget airline from Iceland that began flights out of the US less than a year ago, has a sale that may get you headed in the right direction. Through January 7, you can take 23% off flights to its destinations across Europe, all of which run through Iceland.
European ski resorts forced to close due to record-breaking warm temperatures
Europe is recording one of its warmest winters on record. In France, several ski resorts have had to resort to alternative ways of entertainment give the lack of snow and continuous rain. According to Le Monde, a ski resort in Haute-Savoie had to come up with a back up plan for children and deployed inflatable games and face painting workshops. The Portes du Mont-Blanc ski area is still closed.
Another Ryanair strike cancels 100 flights in Belgium this weekend
The Belgium-based Ryanair staff is striking again this weekend, with about 100 flights being cancelled at Brussels’ South Charleroi Airport. The battle between employees and management has been on-going for a few months in Belgium, personnel reporting overwork and low wages. They also protested last week, during the New Year weekend, which affected about 20,000 passengers after 128 flights got cancelled.
World 8 Billion and India Passing China’s Population
The UN estimates that the world passed 8 billion people in December 2022 and April 2023 India will pass China’s population. There are errors in population estimates of at least 1%. China has been the world’s most populous country for hundreds of years. In 1750, China had about 225m...
The new European sleeper trains we can’t wait to ride in 2023
From spectacular coastal journeys to new links between cultural capitals, these are the most exciting new night train routes to try this year. Sleeper trains are back in the travel game and we are seriously here for it. The concept is deliciously uncomplicated: hop on a train and snore away, whizz across vast distances while you’re catching up on your beauty sleep, then wake up some place entirely new – and hopefully full of energy to explore it. (And it’s eco-friendly too – here’s why you should swap flights for sleeper trains on your next trip.)
Kulcha: A Delicious and Versatile Bread with a Rich History and Cultural Significance
"Sponsored": This article contains an affiliate link. Kulcha is a type of sourdough bread popular in North India and Pakistan. The traditional one is made from maida flour, which is a type of wheat flour baked in the tandoori oven, a type of clay oven. It is often served with Chana masala (a type of chickpea curry) or curry and other vegetables. Kulcha can also be filled with various fillings such as potatoes, paneer (a type of cheese ), or lamb. Discover the history and cultural significance of Kulcha and prepare recipes for home cooking.
