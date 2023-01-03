Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Minnesota Governor Still Wants Tax Rebates From Huge Surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state's enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out...
US News and World Report
On First Day, Massachusetts Gov. Healey Names Climate Chief
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey marked her first full day on the job Friday by issuing an executive order creating what she says is the nation’s first cabinet-level state climate chief. Healey said the climate chief will be charged with working with state officials and city...
