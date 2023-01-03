ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Contest: Win Tickets to an Early Los Angeles Screening of THERE’S SOMETHING WRONG WITH THE CHILDREN

By Interview with James Wan!
dailydead.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98online.com

Jack White announces last-minute Los Angeles show

Jack White has announced a last-minute show at the intimate Belasco venue in Los Angeles, taking place next Friday, January 13. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s ticket request program. Registration is open now through Monday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. White’s 2023 touring schedule also includes a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now

Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks

A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror —  where she and the students normally stand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
atlantanewsfirst.com

A look at the historic Randy’s Donuts in California

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the UGA Bulldogs and TCU Horned Dogs prepare to face off on Monday, the Atlanta News First crew is out in Los Angeles visiting some of LA’s historical spots. Randy’s Donuts has been in business since 1952 in Inglewood, California, and has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Smorgasburg LA’s Grand 2023 Reopening Happens This Weekend

Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor food market in the country with locations in top cities like New York, Jersey City, Sao Paulo, Miami and Toronto. And it’s back in Los Angeles on January 8 for another year full of delicious food and fun activities. This wildly popular outdoor food market hosts vendors from all around Los Angeles to showcase their culinary creations. Any self-respecting foodie knows that this is an unmissable feast for the senses. This popular L.A. market takes place every Sunday at Row DTLA and has become a go-to destination for epicureans throughout the city. It features over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79

Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
LOS ANGELES, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsidetoday.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
insideradio.com

KFI Los Angeles Launches Revamped On-Air Lineup.

The New Year brings a tweaked lineup to iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles (640) with longtime afternoon hosts John Kobylt and Ken Champou moving to 1pm-4pm and evening host Tim Conway, Jr. segueing to afternoons (4-7pm). The revamped lineup also has morning host Bill Handel shortening his program to 6-9am,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
macaronikid.com

Jurassic Quest is Coming to the Pomona Fairplex!

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at the Fairplex in Pomona from January 27th-29th!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you get up close to more than 100 LIFE-SIZE, REALISTIC dinos and ancient ocean dwellers!
POMONA, CA
wanderwisdom.com

18 Places to Take Kids and Teens in Orange County, California

As a Southern California resident that raised two kids, I can vouch that there are plenty of entertaining and interesting things for you to do with them. For this article, I've compiled a list of 18 fun places to take kids throughout Orange County. Orange County is a highly populated,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy