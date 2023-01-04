2023 Is Officially Here, And These 18 Tweets About New Year's Resolutions Will Have You Laughing Until 2024

Somehow, we've officially made it to 2023. Time is a cruel and unrelenting mistress.

And as with every new year, there's a whole new crop of New Year's resolutions about bettering ourselves, improving our lives, blah blah blah.

But luckily, over on Twitter, people have a VERY different approach. Feel free to add any and all of these hilarious resolutions to your own list.*

my new years resolution will be to sin more @s8n 05:51 PM - 30 Dec 2022

my only resolution for the new year is to become her @SketchesbyBoze 06:39 PM - 31 Dec 2022

my new year’s resolution for 2023 is to be as unbothered as florence pugh was at the venice film festival @tobesopippa 09:56 AM - 01 Jan 2023

my new years resolution is to drink more and be more annoying at parties @slayyyter 04:27 AM - 03 Jan 2023

my new year's resolution is to continue being a silly motherfucking goose @miliondollameat 06:57 AM - 31 Dec 2022

My New Years resolution is being a bigger hater @OvOBrezzzy 08:41 PM - 01 Jan 2023

Aah unfortunately my New Year’s resolution is to be a huge bitch to everyone! I’m so sorry! @bessbell 04:28 PM - 01 Jan 2023

new year's resolutions:- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball @fuIImoondrop 11:16 PM - 31 Dec 2022

my new year’s resolution is to show a little more tasteful buttcrack @ashnikko 04:43 AM - 02 Jan 2023

if you haven’t come up with a new years resolution by now, then unfortunately yours has automatically defaulted to “talk with a dracula voice.” sorry but rules are rules @MNateShyamalan 09:54 PM - 31 Dec 2022

me: my new years resolution is to wake up earlier and be productive me new years day: @boohoo 12:00 PM - 01 Jan 2023

