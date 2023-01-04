ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

2023 Is Officially Here, And These 18 Tweets About New Year's Resolutions Will Have You Laughing Until 2024

By Shelby Heinrich
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kC8Wo_0k2Pin4E00

Somehow, we've officially made it to 2023. Time is a cruel and unrelenting mistress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLG1o_0k2Pin4E00
Bravo

And as with every new year, there's a whole new crop of New Year's resolutions about bettering ourselves, improving our lives, blah blah blah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMrM6_0k2Pin4E00
The CW

But luckily, over on Twitter, people have a VERY different approach. Feel free to add any and all of these hilarious resolutions to your own list.*

*And be sure to follow these Twitter users for a better, funnier timeline in 2023.

1.

my new years resolution will be to sin more

@s8n 05:51 PM - 30 Dec 2022

2.

my only resolution for the new year is to become her

@SketchesbyBoze 06:39 PM - 31 Dec 2022

3.

"what's your New Year resolution for 2023?" me:

@highoffness 11:32 PM - 31 Dec 2022

4.

my new year’s resolution is to be gayer, thank you

@riomat7 01:31 PM - 01 Jan 2023

5.

here is my new year's resolution

@deathbymustelid 07:24 AM - 01 Jan 2023

6.

my new year’s resolution for 2023 is to be as unbothered as florence pugh was at the venice film festival

@tobesopippa 09:56 AM - 01 Jan 2023

7.

my new years resolution is to drink more and be more annoying at parties

@slayyyter 04:27 AM - 03 Jan 2023

8.

my new year's resolution is to continue being a silly motherfucking goose

@miliondollameat 06:57 AM - 31 Dec 2022

9.

My New Years resolution is being a bigger hater

@OvOBrezzzy 08:41 PM - 01 Jan 2023

10.

“What’s your New Years resolution for 2023?” 🤩🤩Me:

@MinnelliArchive 11:00 AM - 30 Dec 2022

11.

Aah unfortunately my New Year’s resolution is to be a huge bitch to everyone! I’m so sorry!

@bessbell 04:28 PM - 01 Jan 2023

12.

new year's resolutions:- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball- fuck it we ball

@fuIImoondrop 11:16 PM - 31 Dec 2022

13.

my new year’s resolution is to show a little more tasteful buttcrack

@ashnikko 04:43 AM - 02 Jan 2023

14.

Me telling my bestie my New Year's resolutionMy bestie:

@PrimeVideo 06:10 PM - 28 Dec 2022

15.

my New Year’s resolution is to rot less

@mxmtoon 07:43 PM - 02 Jan 2023

16.

The only 2023 goal you need ✨

@theofficetv 06:00 PM - 01 Jan 2023

17.

if you haven’t come up with a new years resolution by now, then unfortunately yours has automatically defaulted to “talk with a dracula voice.” sorry but rules are rules

@MNateShyamalan 09:54 PM - 31 Dec 2022

18.

me: my new years resolution is to wake up earlier and be productive me new years day:

@boohoo 12:00 PM - 01 Jan 2023

What's your most relatable New Year's resolution? Tell us in the comments.

Comments / 1

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy