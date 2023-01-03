Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen A. Smith to Aaron Rodgers: 'Shut the Hell Up!'
Stephen A. Smith does not appreciate Aaron Rodgers' attitude heading into Week 18.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Steve Young hypes 49ers Brock Purdy more than he did Trey Lance, Jimmy G
Steve Young thinks Purdy has some similar qualities to Mahomes, an MVP favorite.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Who would the Green Bay Packers face in the NFC wild-card playoffs if they win Sunday vs. the Lions?
Four games — and arguably five — on Sunday bear impact on the Green Bay Packers' destiny beyond Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, aside from the obvious must-win against Detroit to even qualify for the postseason. The debatable game in that equation would be Seattle against the Los Angeles Rams...
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
iheart.com
Raiders Reportedly Eyeing Tom Brady as Their Starting QB Next Season
Colin Cowherd: “Raiders want Brady. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal, owner Mark Davis, the reason they sat and benched Derek Carr is they wanted to keep him healthy so they wouldn’t have to pay him, it was a health issue. Nothing personal, but Mark Davis the owner wants a new quarterback. They have Maxx Crosby in his prime, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs— they want to get the most out of those star players. If the Raiders can’t trade Derek Carr, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, they are willing to cut him, move on, and incur a very small $5.5 million cap hit. It does say Jimmy Garoppolo would also be someone they’d be interested in. They don’t have to make some deal for Brady, he’s a free agent, they don’t have to surrenders picks, and they’d probably get a pick for Derrek Carr. It is not a ‘perfect’ fit if Tom Brady went there. He’s comfortable with Josh McDaniels and Brady likes comfort, but he’s never proven to be a successful head coach, and their secondary is a mess— their first pick should be a corner, and their second pick should be a safety. The o-line is fine, not great, but it’s top 12-13 in the league. The Raiders have holes, but they check the right boxes. Left tackle—Kolton Miller is a good starter, star receiver, star edge rusher, offensive head coach… So the boxes check. They have to go out and get a good corner. Raiders check all the key boxes but they’ve got some holes on the roster. I believe the Raiders will also get a second or third round pick for Derek Carr. You don’t think Derek Carr would net a second round pick to stabilize the Jets?” (Full Segment Above)
Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired
Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chase Claypool trade looking better and better for the Steelers
When the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they will do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields. With nothing to play for the team has decided to sit Fields down in favor of Nathan Peterman. If the Bears lose, it would lock up the No. 34 overall...
Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs
Lamar Jackson has been sidelined for a month after he injured his knee in Week 13, and it does not sound like the Baltimore Ravens expect him to play in their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. That has left many wondering if the star quarterback will be ready to return in the first round... The post Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fox Sports Host Has Brutally Honest Skip Bayless Admission
Skip Bayless has received a lot of backlash this week for the way he has handled Damar Hamlin's health situation. However, he said on "Undisputed" that his boss at Fox Sports didn't have an issue with it. Doug Gottlieb, meanwhile, claims that's not true. He put Bayless on blast during...
Look: Chiefs Make Notable Kicker Decision For Raiders Game
It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning back to a familiar face to kick in Harrison Butker's stead in Week 18. Kansas City elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad today, one day before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes as Butker has been dealing with back spasms this week.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
Giants place former All-Star on release waivers
The Giants placed infielder Tommy La Stella on release waivers, per a team announcement. La Stella, who was designated for assignment late last month, will become a free agent upon clearing. That’s a foregone conclusion, as any team that claimed him would also need to claim the remaining $11.5M on his contract. Once he’s a free agent, La Stella would only cost a new team the prorated league minimum for any time spent on the major league roster, however. The Giants would remain on the hook for the remainder of that $11.5M salary.
NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors on Candidates, Potential Openings
Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh could be at the front of the line for owners, as well as a talented group of offensive and defensive coaches. Expect the action to be hot and heavy after Week 18.
Yardbarker
From the Raiders' Locker Room: Nate Hobbs
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Nate Hobbs spoke on the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and Black this weekend. You can watch...
Titans-Jaguars Inactives
Between them, coaches Mike Vrabel and Doug Pederson ruled out only one player ahead of time for the matchup that will determine the 2022 AFC South winner.
Comments / 13