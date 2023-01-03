ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

worcestermag.com

Tell us about your favorite fashion finds from Worcester-area thrift stores

Everyone loves a bargain, and a fashion bargain is even better. Tell us about your favorite haute couture haunts in Worcester, and the Worcester area. Let us know what you bought, where you bought it, what it cost, and why you love it, along with lots of photos. We're looking for clothes, shoes, jewelry, outerware, acessories, and more.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7

A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
YARMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Decadent Back Bay Party Spot Lolita Reawakens After Two Years With a $2.75 Million Makeover

Flashy Mexican restaurant Lolita is back in action after a two-year, $2.75 million renovation to crank up the volume again on the decadent, design-forward party spot. Fans of Lolita’s original location will notice some similarities. The taco-laden menu is the same, as is the overall layout of the space. Stepping into the restaurant still feels like descending into a (party-ready) underground lair. But COJE, the vibey restaurant group behind Lolita and other hits including speakeasy-style bar Yvonne’s, poured money into redesigning the 12-year-old restaurant to better match its swanky Fort Point sibling — and keep pace with the current, leveled-up state of dining out in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store

SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Museum of Fine Arts reinvents itself

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is back from the pandemic and better than ever. Tucked against the Back Bay Fens on Huntington Avenue, the museum continues to reinvent itself for today’s museum goer. The recently renovated Greek and Roman wing takes on the ancient world while offering...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
LYNNFIELD, MA
Boston

JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Historic building on Newbury Street is the focus of a restoration campaign

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheChurch of the Covenant on Boston’s Newbury Street was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2012 in part due to its spectacular interior design. The sanctuary was redesigned in the 1890s by the Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company. The work included 42 stained glass windows, which are now the focus of a restoration campaign.
BOSTON, MA

