In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Home of the Week: 15-Room Sudbury Home at $2.395 Million
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an estate-like home in the Town of Sudbury. The 39 Thornberry Lane property was built in 2003. Priced at $2.395 million the house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car garage. The 15-room house has...
worcestermag.com
Tell us about your favorite fashion finds from Worcester-area thrift stores
Everyone loves a bargain, and a fashion bargain is even better. Tell us about your favorite haute couture haunts in Worcester, and the Worcester area. Let us know what you bought, where you bought it, what it cost, and why you love it, along with lots of photos. We're looking for clothes, shoes, jewelry, outerware, acessories, and more.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7
A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
iheart.com
Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Eater
Decadent Back Bay Party Spot Lolita Reawakens After Two Years With a $2.75 Million Makeover
Flashy Mexican restaurant Lolita is back in action after a two-year, $2.75 million renovation to crank up the volume again on the decadent, design-forward party spot. Fans of Lolita’s original location will notice some similarities. The taco-laden menu is the same, as is the overall layout of the space. Stepping into the restaurant still feels like descending into a (party-ready) underground lair. But COJE, the vibey restaurant group behind Lolita and other hits including speakeasy-style bar Yvonne’s, poured money into redesigning the 12-year-old restaurant to better match its swanky Fort Point sibling — and keep pace with the current, leveled-up state of dining out in Boston.
communityadvocate.com
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store
SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
Hold the line: Shoppers await Jan. 13 opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — will open next week. David McLean, operations director for the Tewksbury-based chain, confirmed that doors will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13. The company had hoped to open the...
Worcester favorite Glazy Susan doughnuts closing up shop by month's end
WORCESTER — If doughnuts are life, then life is about to get a bit more boring on the artisanal fried dough front. In social media posts Saturday, homegrown city favorite Glazy Susan Specialty Doughnuts announced it will permanently close its doors Jan. 29. "Life is a series of hellos...
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week
A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.
The latest development over the Mass. Pike will lift Fenway livability
'The Fenway District is the foundation of a new life sciences hub in the City of Boston and will reconnect Kenmore Square with Longwood Medical and Academic Area.'. Another piece of the Massachusetts Turnpike is about to get shrouded in shadows, but it will also bridge together two parts of Boston.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
homenewshere.com
Museum of Fine Arts reinvents itself
The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is back from the pandemic and better than ever. Tucked against the Back Bay Fens on Huntington Avenue, the museum continues to reinvent itself for today’s museum goer. The recently renovated Greek and Roman wing takes on the ancient world while offering...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 1 to Jan. 7
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. There were 218 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,056-square-foot home on Juniper Lane in Rutland that sold for $400,000.
iheart.com
One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses
LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’
The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
WCVB
Historic building on Newbury Street is the focus of a restoration campaign
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheChurch of the Covenant on Boston’s Newbury Street was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2012 in part due to its spectacular interior design. The sanctuary was redesigned in the 1890s by the Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company. The work included 42 stained glass windows, which are now the focus of a restoration campaign.
westfordcat.org
Clothing Donations Needed, WPD Seeks Information on Recent Car Break-In: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Jan. 8 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Rep. James Arciero, who serves Westford, Chelmsford and Littleton has been officially sworn in for his eighth term in office. “Today, I had...
