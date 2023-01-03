Most secret “developer rooms” in video games come in two varieties. Either they’re filled with fun development trivia (Pokémon, The Stanley Parable) or bonus bosses whom players can defeat as an easter egg (Diablo III, Vampyr). The secret room in Sports Story is neither of these. Instead, players will find a room filled with developers who hate each other, their project, and possibly themselves. It’s hauntingly cynical, and perhaps the most accurate portrayal of the game’s rocky development.

