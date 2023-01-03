Read full article on original website
Secret Room In Switch Exclusive Lashes Out Against Dev Dysfunction
Most secret “developer rooms” in video games come in two varieties. Either they’re filled with fun development trivia (Pokémon, The Stanley Parable) or bonus bosses whom players can defeat as an easter egg (Diablo III, Vampyr). The secret room in Sports Story is neither of these. Instead, players will find a room filled with developers who hate each other, their project, and possibly themselves. It’s hauntingly cynical, and perhaps the most accurate portrayal of the game’s rocky development.
You Should Get In On This Big Nintendo Switch eShop Sale
Happy New Year! It’s 2023 now and while I’m nervous that this year won’t be any better than the last two pandemic-filled years, at least it’s starting off with a big ol’ Nintendo Switch eShop sale. Included in this New Years’ sale are some good deals on newer games like Sonic Frontiers and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, plus some discounts on first-party Nintendo offerings like Paper Mario: The Origami King and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.
Overwatch 2 Greek Myth Mode Immortalizes Top Players In A Cool Way
If you’ve been hoping for a change of pace for Overwatch 2, a limited-time event is landing tomorrow that will mix things up a bit. Battle for Olympus introduces a limited-time free-for-all deathmatch mode featuring some new abilities for various heroes. The event promises some rewards for players, and a global leaderboard that tracks which hero scores the most eliminations by the end of the event.
PS2 Emulator Development Ceases Following Death Threats
The sole developer behind AetherSX2, a PlayStation 2 emulator for Android devices, announced that they are discontinuing development of the app due to the “neverending” online impersonation, complaints, demands, and death threats they’ve endured. “AetherSX2 was always meant to be a fun hobby for me, not profit...
