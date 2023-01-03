ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings

It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions will be unsealed once he’s in Idaho, authorities said, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media.The gag order...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger begins mystery extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is currently on his way back to Moscow, Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer into Idaho custody, according to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin.It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive. An official at Monroe County Jail told ABC News that the suspect flew out of Pennsylvania that morning but this has not been confirmed. On...
MOSCOW, ID
Larry Lease

Idaho Murder Suspect Captured and Charged with Murder

The FBI announced they have arrested a man who has now been charged in the Idaho murders.Photo byAJ ColoresonUnsplash. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds over a month ago. The killings initially puzzled law enforcement and alarmed the small town of Moscow, Idaho, which had not had a murder in five years.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Q&A: Police chief speaks after arrest in Idaho stabbings

(NewsNation) — Moscow Police Chief James Fry opened up to NewsNation in one of his first interviews since the arrest of a suspect in connection with the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in the early hours of Friday in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Week

Police arrest University of Idaho stabbing suspect

Police arrested a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in November, The Associated Press reports. DNA reportedly played a major role in the eventual identification of Christopher Kohberger, the suspect, who attends Washington State University, a short nine-mile drive from Moscow, Idaho, where the quadruple homicide took place. The victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were good friends, and staying together in a rental home when they were murdered, likely while they were sleeping. The case had initially baffled authorities and shaken the small community of Moscow, which hadn't had a murder in the five years prior, NPR writes. Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, but "this is not the end of this investigation," Bill Thompson, the prosecutor for Idaho's Latah County, said.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, is set to land in Idaho tonight and will be served with the charging documents containing some of the evidence police say they have gathered against him. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the case.Jan. 4, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID

