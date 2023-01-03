Read full article on original website
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A man suspected in four murders in Idaho is flying home after refusing extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says
When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
The mother of Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as 'methodical' when he quietly crept into a rental home near campus and butchered four students.
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
Neighbor Describes Noises Heard Near Home on Night of Idaho Murders
On Thursday, the Moscow Police Department released new information about a vehicle that was believed to be in the vicinity of the crime scene on November 13.
KSAT 12
Video shows trooper pulling over Idaho slayings suspect, giving him warning weeks before arrest
The Indiana State Police released a body camera video of a trooper pulling over Bryan Kohberger, a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, and then letting him go on a warning last month. At the time of his Dec. 15 traffic stop, police were trying...
Police reveal DNA led investigators to suspect in Idaho student murders
At a press conference on Dec. 30, police in Moscow, Idaho, revealed more information about the man arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He confirmed that Kohberger is a graduate student...
The Idaho killings suspect is 'shocked' at his arrest and 'eager to be exonerated'
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, will likely arrive back in Idaho within days, and his lawyer has recommended psychological testing.
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions will be unsealed once he’s in Idaho, authorities said, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media.The gag order...
Bryan Kohberger begins mystery extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is currently on his way back to Moscow, Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer into Idaho custody, according to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin.It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive. An official at Monroe County Jail told ABC News that the suspect flew out of Pennsylvania that morning but this has not been confirmed. On...
Bryan Kohberger Mugshot Photo Released As He Enters Custody in Idaho
Kohberger is expected to appear in court at the Latah County Courthouse for the first time on Thursday.
What we still don't know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings
Three days after the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, authorities have yet to release key details in the case, from whether the suspect knew the victims to what his alleged motive might have been and what finally prompted his arrest.
Police chief says no other arrests expected in Idaho killings: ‘We believe we have our guy’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the university Bryan Kohberger attends. Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry on Monday said he is not expecting any more arrests in connection with the deadly November stabbings of four University of Idaho students after one suspect was taken into custody last week. “We believe we…
Idaho Murder Suspect Captured and Charged with Murder
The FBI announced they have arrested a man who has now been charged in the Idaho murders.Photo byAJ ColoresonUnsplash. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds over a month ago. The killings initially puzzled law enforcement and alarmed the small town of Moscow, Idaho, which had not had a murder in five years.
newsnationnow.com
Q&A: Police chief speaks after arrest in Idaho stabbings
(NewsNation) — Moscow Police Chief James Fry opened up to NewsNation in one of his first interviews since the arrest of a suspect in connection with the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in the early hours of Friday in...
Police arrest University of Idaho stabbing suspect
Police arrested a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in November, The Associated Press reports. DNA reportedly played a major role in the eventual identification of Christopher Kohberger, the suspect, who attends Washington State University, a short nine-mile drive from Moscow, Idaho, where the quadruple homicide took place. The victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were good friends, and staying together in a rental home when they were murdered, likely while they were sleeping. The case had initially baffled authorities and shaken the small community of Moscow, which hadn't had a murder in the five years prior, NPR writes. Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, but "this is not the end of this investigation," Bill Thompson, the prosecutor for Idaho's Latah County, said.
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.
( CNN ) - An attorney for the suspect in the murders of four students at the University of Idaho has said that his client intends to forgo his extradition hearing this week. The suspect is wanted in Idaho on four charges of first-degree murder.
University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, is set to land in Idaho tonight and will be served with the charging documents containing some of the evidence police say they have gathered against him. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the case.Jan. 4, 2023.
