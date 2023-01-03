ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. releases a terrifying first teaser for Evil Dead Rise

By Lauren Milici
 4 days ago

A teaser trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived – and we already have nightmares.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, a little girl tells her zombified mom (Alyssa Sutherland) that she doesn't look so good. Yikes. Appropriately, the film's tagline consists of the phrase, "Mommy loves you to death."

Per Warner Bros., the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise sees a road-weary Beth (Lily Sullivan) pay an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) is in the director's chair for Evil Dead Rise, with Sam Raimi and original Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell serving as executive producers.

The first Evil Dead hit theaters in 1981, written and directed by Raimi. The film follows a group of college students who accidentally unleash a swarm of demons and spirits while staying in an isolated cabin. Raimi would go on to direct Evil Dead 2 (1987) and Army of Darkness (1993). Fede Alvarez's Evil Dead remake hit theaters in 2013.

Evil Dead Rise is set to hit theaters on April 21, 2023. While we wait, check out our picks of the other best upcoming horror movies on the horizon.

