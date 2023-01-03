ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

3 BPS going remote due to storm damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Call for mural artists in the Town of Tonawanda

A commission of up to $36,000 is available for the chosen artist to create and install their work. Arts Services Inc. of Western New York (ASI), on behalf of Assemblymember William Conrad’s Office, invites artists in all appropriate mediums (2-dimensional) from throughout Western New York to submit proposals for an outdoor public art project. The selected mural will provide the front and side façade of the building which can be seen by Sheridan Drive and will be the back drop to future outdoor activities in front of the Center, as well as a welcoming indicator into the building.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
DUNKIRK, NY
insideradio.com

Buffalo’s WEBR Hit With $1 Million Suit By Former Operations Manager.

Kenmore Broadcasting Communications adult standards WEBR Buffalo (1440) has been slapped with a $1 million discrimination suit filed by the station’s former Operations Manager. Laura Freeman alleges employment discrimination based on sex/gender and retaliation after she says she voiced complaints about discrimination to the station's HR manager. Named as...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY

Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
AMHERST, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. Medical Examiner confirms 2 more blizzard deaths, 41 total

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County Department of Health's Medical Examiner has confirmed 2 more blizzard deaths Tuesday. A female in Buffalo and a male in Amherst. The man died as a result of injuries suffered from being found in a snowbank; the woman from injuries sustained from lack of oxygen during a power outage.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Business owners step up to support Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of the Damar Hamlin, local businesses are stepping up to show support for Hamlin and his family. On Tuesday, Sports City Pizza Pub in Buffalo announced all sales on Tuesday would go directly to Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation. As of Tuesday night, the charity stands at […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
KENMORE, NY

