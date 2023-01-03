Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
WKBW-TV
Lockport middle schoolers write to Damar Hamlin words of encouragement
LOCKPORT, NY — When Emmet Belknap Intermediate School teacher Jill Gately saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin get hurt in Monday night's game, she knew she had to do something as a mom and an educator. "We needed to give back to him and his family and let them...
Canisius College employees to work remotely
Employees at Canisius College are being asked to work remotely this week as staff repairs damage to several buildings caused by last week’s blizzard.
WNY pushing through tragic situations keep mental health in mind
Western New York is pushing through a multitude of tragic situation and mental health concerns are on the rise. Local mom says her families mental health is her top priority.
3 BPS going remote due to storm damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
Mayor Brown announces new citywide position of Fleet Director
If the new position is approved by the Common Council, the proposed position would report directly to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor about the conditions and capabilities of Buffalo's fleet of vehicles.
buffalorising.com
Call for mural artists in the Town of Tonawanda
A commission of up to $36,000 is available for the chosen artist to create and install their work. Arts Services Inc. of Western New York (ASI), on behalf of Assemblymember William Conrad’s Office, invites artists in all appropriate mediums (2-dimensional) from throughout Western New York to submit proposals for an outdoor public art project. The selected mural will provide the front and side façade of the building which can be seen by Sheridan Drive and will be the back drop to future outdoor activities in front of the Center, as well as a welcoming indicator into the building.
C & C Cutz Barbershop gives shelter to neighbors during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Craig Elston, owner of C & C Cutz, opened the doors to his business on Fillmore Avenue to anyone needing it during the blizzard. He was working that Friday morning when started hearing knocking on the door. "Around 8 or 9, I had a few people...
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
insideradio.com
Buffalo’s WEBR Hit With $1 Million Suit By Former Operations Manager.
Kenmore Broadcasting Communications adult standards WEBR Buffalo (1440) has been slapped with a $1 million discrimination suit filed by the station’s former Operations Manager. Laura Freeman alleges employment discrimination based on sex/gender and retaliation after she says she voiced complaints about discrimination to the station's HR manager. Named as...
Fox47News
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the Christmas weekend blizzard, a little bakery took on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said. The owners of The...
West Seneca veteran helps those in need during blizzard
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — James Raymond of West Seneca enlisted in the military five days before 9/11. He was first stationed in Fort Drum, New York but eventually ended up in Afghanistan, where he trained with the Tenth Mountain Division. "The Tenth Mountain Division specializes in cold weather environments,"...
Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
wutv29.com
Erie Co. Medical Examiner confirms 2 more blizzard deaths, 41 total
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County Department of Health's Medical Examiner has confirmed 2 more blizzard deaths Tuesday. A female in Buffalo and a male in Amherst. The man died as a result of injuries suffered from being found in a snowbank; the woman from injuries sustained from lack of oxygen during a power outage.
How to get reimbursed for food & medicine lost in the power outage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of people lost power during the blizzard, and if you lost it for more than 72 hours, you can get reimbursed for any food or medicine that spoiled because it wasn't refrigerated. This is a new state law, and this is probably the first...
Free suits giveaway to mend the community after deadly impact of blizzard
Several community members are getting together to give away free clothing to those that will be attending funerals after Buffalo faced a blizzard that killed more than a dozen people.
Have You Seen The Damar Hamlin House In Western New York?
The support for Damar Hamlin has poured in from all over the world, but it is, without a doubt, most evident in our Buffalo community.
Business owners step up to support Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of the Damar Hamlin, local businesses are stepping up to show support for Hamlin and his family. On Tuesday, Sports City Pizza Pub in Buffalo announced all sales on Tuesday would go directly to Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation. As of Tuesday night, the charity stands at […]
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather cools down again, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
