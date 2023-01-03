Read full article on original website
Black, Klein to lead Tompkins County Legislature
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Shawna Black has been re-elected as chair of the Tompkins County Legislature. Black served in 2022 and was voted unanimously last night to serve another year. Legislator Dan Klein was selected as vice chair, which also was a unanimous vote. Klein led the committee that...
Mayor Lewis won’t seek reelection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis will not seek a full term in office. At the end of her State of the City address last night, Lewis discussed her tenure and future. In November, Lewis was elected to one year in office to finish out former mayor...
GO ITHACA awarded $850,000 state grant to expand
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The GO ITHACA program has received money from a state grant to expand. Over $850,000 is coming from the Climate Smart Communities grant, which Gary Ferguson at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance tells us will stabilize the alternative transportation program. GO ITHACA began as a pilot...
Public meeting upcoming in Ithaca for Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project. Representatives from the City Engineering Office and their consultants will host the meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boynton Middle School on Wednesday, January 18th, to present the project and its goals. They’re hoping to incorporate public input from the meeting to help determine the size of the project inform “preliminary design alternatives.”
Owego officials postpone purchase of Jaws of Life
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Village of Owego, officials are holding off on buying a new rescue tool. Firefighters currently use a hydraulic Jaws of Life, but they hope to get a battery-operated one. It would reportedly cost about $40,000. The tool is used to rescue people from cars after a crash.
Parolee arrested for drug possession in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police Officers arrest a New York State parolee. IPD responded to the 100 block of South Titus Avenue in the City of Ithaca around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to assist New York State Parole with a detained man. Authorities say Timothy Schofield, of Ithaca, was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and it was packaged for sale. Schofield was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and taken to Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
Tompkins County Whole Health unveils new logo, website
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A merger is complete in Tompkins County. The final phase of integration of the county’s Health Department and Mental Health Department began this week. Tompkins County Whole Health, complete with a new logo and redesigned website, launched Tuesday. “We are pleased to announce the...
State grant to fund downtown Ithaca housing project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New housing is coming to downtown Ithaca. The Restore New York program has awarded the city $1.5 million to refurbish two abandoned buildings next to City Hall. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says the housing will be affordable. Both buildings are on South...
Tioga County man charged with 2nd degree murder of his mother
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is charged with second degree murder. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare call at 2230 Day Hollow Road in the Town of Owego at 3:28 Tuesday afternoon. 78-year-old Phyllis Kvassay was found dead with signs of a disturbance in the home. Her son, 33-year-old James Kvassay, was found inside the residence and detained.
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
Pavement work to reduce a street in Ithaca to one lane next week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Traffic delays expected in Ithaca. Pavement core drilling and soil sampling will reduce the 500 to 1000 blocks of North Cayuga Street to one lane, weather permitting. That’s the section of road that runs from Farm Street to East Lincoln Street in Fall Creek. The project begins Tuesday, January 10th, and is expected to wrap up on Friday the 13th.
IFD: Two safe after North Side fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are safe this morning after a late-night fire on Ithaca’s North Side. Crews were called to a fire at a house on East Falls Street around 11 o’clock last night. Two people inside say smoke detectors alerted them and they made it out safely. No one else was inside.
Cinemapolis names new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cinemapolis has a new leader. Kate Donohue has been chosen as the independent movie house’s new executive director. Donohue succeeds Brett Bossard, who left Cinemapolis last year for a new role at Ithaca College. Donohue says she looks forward to creating more chances for...
Enfield man faces arson charge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Enfield man is accused of setting a home on fire. Ithaca Police say 36-year-old Aaron Blume entered a home on South Cayuga Street around 9 PM on Tuesday. They say he intentionally started a fire, knowing multiple people were inside. No injuries have been reported.
Vendor registrations open for ’23 festival season in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Vendor registrations for the 2023 festival season in Ithaca are open. The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is accepting applications to participate in the year’s planned events. Applications are being accepted for chili makers, craft beverage producers, farmers, and chili inspired item vendors for the 25th Annual Chili Cook-off on March 4th. Craft show vendors can apply for the Ithaca Festival, taking place June 2nd through June 4th. Food vendor and performance inquiries must contact the Ithaca Festival directly. The summer concert series on the commons, running on Thursdays from June through September, is accepting applications for performers. Lastly, the September 29 through October 1st Apple Harvest Festival is accepting applications for craft vendors, food vendors, farm vendors, and performers.
