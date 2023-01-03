Read full article on original website
Jaguars vs Titans: Best bets
Season: 24-23 Trevor Lawrence over 15.5 rushing yards (-110) Lawrence has failed to clear 15 rushing yards in just two of his past seven games (not including last week’s exhibition, in which he played 70% of offensive snaps). One of those two games was against the Titans, when he ran just three times for seven yards.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed
The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. It’s uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed or canceled so the Chiefs need a win to maintain that top spot.
Jaguars vs Titans: Final injury report
Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters. Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-9 Tennessee Titans for the divisional crown and a spot in the playoffs.
NFL Playoff Projection: With Bills-Bengals canceled, seeding scenarios become clearer
No matter what the NFL decided about the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended and eventually canceled, some teams were going to be put in an unfair situation. "I recognize that there is no perfect solution," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. While we'll figure out what happens...
NFL rumors: Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury, Texans’ Lovie Smith on the hot seat | Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is here. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. UPDATE 3:07 PM: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports: “Concerned that he’ll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second season, per sources.”
Jets vs. Dolphins: Can Miami avoid implosion and make the playoffs?
The New York Jets can ruin the Miami Dolphins' season. That's all New York has to play for — rivalry and pride. The Jets are out of the playoff hunt. But the Dolphins remain in contention. To keep themselves playoff-eligible, they will have to beat the Jets. "Would it...
‘It puts things into perspective:’ Jaguars players, coach reflect on Damar Hamlin’s injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit, fans and well wishers across the nation are praying for his recovery and showing their support in many ways, including here in Jacksonville. Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau explains how the Jacksonville Jaguars are...
More shade, less capacity highlight Jaguars plans for 'stadium of the future'
The Bank will be packed Saturday night when the Jaguars battle the Tennessee Titans for a winner-take-all spot in the playoffs. For long-suffering Jaguars fans, the game offers hope that quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his teammates will be playoff contenders for the rest of the decade. ...
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Jaguars prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will battle for the AFC South on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. Tennessee has gone 7-9...
NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs chase No. 1 seed, Jaguars or Titans in AFC South?
Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET. UPDATE 2:40 PM: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports: Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for today’s game due...
