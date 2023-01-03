ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Titans: Best bets

Season: 24-23 Trevor Lawrence over 15.5 rushing yards (-110) Lawrence has failed to clear 15 rushing yards in just two of his past seven games (not including last week’s exhibition, in which he played 70% of offensive snaps). One of those two games was against the Titans, when he ran just three times for seven yards.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
The Associated Press

Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. It’s uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed or canceled so the Chiefs need a win to maintain that top spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Titans: Final injury report

Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters. Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-9 Tennessee Titans for the divisional crown and a spot in the playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Jets vs. Dolphins: Can Miami avoid implosion and make the playoffs?

The New York Jets can ruin the Miami Dolphins' season. That's all New York has to play for — rivalry and pride. The Jets are out of the playoff hunt. But the Dolphins remain in contention. To keep themselves playoff-eligible, they will have to beat the Jets. "Would it...
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs chase No. 1 seed, Jaguars or Titans in AFC South?

Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET. UPDATE 2:40 PM: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports: Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for today’s game due...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie overcomes overtime battle at RHS

WILLIAMSTON – A three-point shot that swirled around the rim before spinning out right at the buzzer helped break the hearts of Riverside varsity basketball fans here Tuesday night as the Knights fell to Bertie 65-56 in overtime. With the score tied 56-all, Shamir Basnight, who scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, launched what looked to be the game winner in regulation, prompting his already-standing bench – and much of the home crowd – to heave victory fists in the air...
WILLIAMSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy