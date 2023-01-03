ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jamarion Wilcox will announce decision NEXT week, per report

Jamarion Wilcox will not be making his decision this week after all, according to Cats Illustrated reporter Travis Graf (via KSR). Instead, the plan is for a decision to come next Friday. As of now, the Kentucky Wildcats are still seen as the favorite for the four-star running back, but...

