Ann Arbor, MI

WolverineDigest

Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs

At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview

What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Burlington is opening a new Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new clothing store is coming to Ann Arbor in the coming months, moving into a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. Burlington, which sells a variety of clothing and beauty products, is moving in to 215 N. Maple Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The location is part of Maple Village, which also houses an Ulta, HomeGoods and Plum Market, among other stores.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

