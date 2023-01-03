Read full article on original website
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs
At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
MLive.com
Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview
What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
3 Replacement Candidates For MSU D-Line Coach Marco Coleman
Mel Tucker will begin his process of finding the Spartans' new defensive line coach soon...
Why did former Michigan All-American Abby Brenner transfer to Utah?
An All-American and national champion at Michigan, Abby Brenner transferred to Utah. How is the fit with the Red Rocks? Is Abby Brenner healthy?
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan men struggle in MAC basketball opening loss
Just days after having his best performance as a collegiate player, Emoni Bates’ showing on Tuesday wasn’t enough to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team secure a win. The Ypsilanti native scored a career-high 36 points in a loss to South Carolina on Friday but shot...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s nearly 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress is about to end
Shri Thanedar is set to begin his new job this week once he’s sworn in as the Congressman for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Detroit Democrat officially won the position in...
Burlington is opening a new Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new clothing store is coming to Ann Arbor in the coming months, moving into a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. Burlington, which sells a variety of clothing and beauty products, is moving in to 215 N. Maple Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The location is part of Maple Village, which also houses an Ulta, HomeGoods and Plum Market, among other stores.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
fox2detroit.com
Warren shooting suspect out on personal bond • Man kills cousins, then self DPD says • Makeshift noose found
(NEWS HIT) - Warren Police said a suspect who was out on a person bond was responsible for a shootout with police on Monday. According to Warren Police, the New Year began with a police chase and crash before erupting into gunfire between a suspect and officers in Warren. Warren...
fox2detroit.com
2 west Michigan women charged among rash of Ulta store heists surge across the country
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Several Metro Detroit police departments are closing in on what’s being called a multi-jurisdictional retail fraud ring. It has been ripping off numerous Ulta Beauty stores like the one on the 27000 block of Woodward in Royal Oak. The scene say investigators, looks a lot...
Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
The 7 Investigators obtained video of a local judge at a recent conference that raises questions about the relationship between judges and professional guardians.
