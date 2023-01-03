Read full article on original website
How the US could actually make mifepristone easy to get
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced yesterday that it updated its rules for prescribing mifepristone, a drug used for medical abortion or in the treatment of miscarriages. The drug can be picked up in certified pharmacies effective immediately. Previously, it was only available for in-person administration in a clinic, hospital, or doctor’s office, or via mail order.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're super...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
Chinese car makers are becoming shipping companies
Is BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant, turning into a shipping company?. As it aggressively pushes into markets overseas, BYD has ordered at least six massive car carriers, ships that can transport thousands of cars at a time. In part, BYD’s move reflects a keen frustration of the Chinese auto industry. Over the past two years, just as China’s vehicle exports boomed, pandemic-related supply chain snarls led to acute shortages of space on cargo ships.
Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens can now offer abortion pills
With family planning rights under threat in several US states, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced yesterday (Jan. 3) a move to expand access to abortion. For the first time, retail pharmacies—be it corner drugstores or chains like CVS and Walgreens—will be able to sell abortion pills to those with prescriptions.
What higher H-1B fees will mean for Indians hoping to work in the US
President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed a huge hike in fees for employment-based visas to the US. The increase is expected to help recover “operating costs and prevent case backlogs.”. The H-1B is the most sought-after US work visa among foreign professionals. Of the more than 407,000 H-1B...
The US still has a pandemic-level child care problem
The number of employed people in the US missing work due to child care problems is at the level it reached in fall 2020, during the heights of the Coronavirus pandemic:. This chart, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, comes from economist Kathryn Ann Edwards, who studies labor markets and inequality. Like many American parents, she’s seen the surge in respiratory illnesses among children—besides covid, medical authorities report high levels of flu and a virus called RSV. Amidst local shortages of children’s cold medicine, she visited four different stores before she could find Tylenol for her own kids.
The UK wants pupils to study math for longer, but who'll teach them?
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s latest agenda item is battling Britain’s low numeracy rates. In the British education system, school kids can drop Mathematics and English after the age of 16. And thousands do. In his first speech of 2023, the UK leader proposed to make math compulsory for all pupils until the age of 18.
The more UK residents live with Brexit, the less they like it
Few people, it’s safe to say, enjoyed the tortuous process of negotiating Brexit. Extricating the UK from its European neighbors was a mammoth task, requiring revised agreements on everything from fishing quotas to land borders. After the deal was finally signed, however, there was a collective sigh of relief and Brexit basked in a moment of increased popularity.
