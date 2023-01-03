Read full article on original website
No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon
Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run
A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
marioncoherald.com
TCU Assistant Coach has Jefferson ties
TCU Outside Receiver Coach Malcolm Kelly, is the son of Marva Smith-Kelly, who attended Hall Community Elementary School and graduated from lefferson High School. His father, Moses Kelly, is also an East Texas native who was raised in Henderson, Texas, and was graduated from West Rusk High School. Malcom is...
Mike Hawkins Jr. — top uncommitted junior QB in Texas high school football — unenrolls, transfers from Allen
Mike Hawkins Jr. — a four-star recruit and the top uncommitted Class of 2024 QB prospect in Texas high school football — and Maliek Hawkins, a sophomore DB, have unenrolled and are transferring from Allen High School after a racial epithet was spray painted on their family home
fox4news.com
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
ALLEN, Texas - The home of an Allen High School star football player was recently vandalized with a racist slur. The school district says junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother are no longer enrolled in Allen ISD. Allen police are investigating the hate crime. On Dec. 28,...
Chris Beard’s contract shows options for termination, lucrative benefits
University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard remains suspended without pay, following a felony arrest in mid-December. UT’s decision on Beard’s future as a coach remains pending, but his contract with the university shows how lucrative the high-profile coaching position can be, and how it could be terminated.
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National Championship
FORT WORTH- Unranked entering the season, TCU is now headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time in its school history. TCU, who went a perfect 12-0 en route to a Big 12 championship, defeated Michigan by a score of 51-45 in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. The game marks the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history.
rejournals.com
McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like reading this article, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
advocatemag.com
Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Dallas, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
myfoxzone.com
James 'Buster' Corley, co-founder of Dallas-based Dave & Buster's, dead at 72
DALLAS — James "Buster" Corley, one of the co-founders of the successful "eatertainment" company Dave & Buster's, has died at 72. The Dallas Police Department said that officers who responded to the scene found a man with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." Police said they then took him to a hospital, where he died. The family later confirmed to WFAA that the man was Corley.
fox4news.com
Parade to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title on Saturday
DALLAS - You can celebrate the South Oak Cliff football team's second-consecutive 5A Division II state title in style on Saturday morning. The Next Generation Action Network is hosting a parade for the Golden Bears. The team and head coach Jason Todd will be a part of the parade starting...
Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work
Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial
A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
