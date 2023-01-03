ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game

Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
DURHAM, NC
bceagles.com

STUNNED! Eagles Pull Off 79-71 Upset at No. 9/10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - STUNNED! Boston College women's basketball pulled off a 79-71 upset over No. 9/10 NC State, 79-71, in front of a near-sellout crowd on Thursday evening in Reynolds Coliseum. The Eagles earned their first top-10 win since 2010, defeating then-No. 8 Florida State in the ACC Tournament, and...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

D.J. Burns turning into Wolfpack's 'cheat code' this season

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The legend of D.J. Burns just continues to grow every time he touches the court. Burns didn't get the start on Wednesday night against Duke, but it didn't take long for him to make an impact. And seemingly every second he was in, two things were happening: He was scoring, and the crowd was always ready to erupt for him.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase

PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
PRINCETON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
WAKE FOREST, NC

