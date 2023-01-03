Read full article on original website
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Improved Wake Forest set to face North Carolina
Wake Forest has struggled on the road, while North Carolina, despite all its faults, remains unbeaten at home. The Demon
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
bceagles.com
STUNNED! Eagles Pull Off 79-71 Upset at No. 9/10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - STUNNED! Boston College women's basketball pulled off a 79-71 upset over No. 9/10 NC State, 79-71, in front of a near-sellout crowd on Thursday evening in Reynolds Coliseum. The Eagles earned their first top-10 win since 2010, defeating then-No. 8 Florida State in the ACC Tournament, and...
D.J. Burns turning into Wolfpack's 'cheat code' this season
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The legend of D.J. Burns just continues to grow every time he touches the court. Burns didn't get the start on Wednesday night against Duke, but it didn't take long for him to make an impact. And seemingly every second he was in, two things were happening: He was scoring, and the crowd was always ready to erupt for him.
Duke basketball gets completely embarrassed in Raleigh
It was never a contest from the opening tip to the end of the game. And head coach Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball team walked off the court at PNC Arena on Wednesday night with its tail between its legs. The considerably older NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) delivered...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
wfmynews2.com
'He's always smiling': Chapel Hill football player battling stage 4 lung cancer
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
jocoreport.com
Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase
PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
cbs17
Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
NC man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant is denied — for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
'The city got ripped off': DPD says ShotSpotter did not detect shooting, city leaders ask for grace
Two days after gunfire erupted in Wellons Village injuring five people, Durham police established a Community Resource Unit as they continue investigating.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
cbs17
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
