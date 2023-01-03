Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gouvu.com
Utah Valley heads to Snow College Open
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley wrestling will send a small group of wrestlers to the Snow College Open on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Richfield, Utah. The Tournament begins at 9:00 a.m. MT with live results available via Track Wrestling. There will be no stream for this tournament. Utah Valley...
gouvu.com
Utah Valley picks up ninth straight with 72-64 road win at UT Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas—Justin Harmon scored a season-high 21 points and Aziz Bandaogo notched a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley to a 72-64 WAC road win over UT Arlington on Thursday night at College Park Center. The win is the ninth straight for Utah Valley, which improves to 12-4...
gouvu.com
Brown goes for 23 and 17 but UVU falls in overtime
OREM, Utah — Jaeden Brown had another big game, going for 23 points and 17 rebounds, but Utah Valley came up short in a 63-57 overtime loss to New Mexico State on Wednesday night in the UCCU Center. Shay Fano finished with 11 for the Wolverines (4-10, 1-2) while...
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Happy 107th birthday, Mr. Flowers!
Las Cruces resident Clayton Flowers celebrated his 107th birthday on Christmas Day. Flowers was born Dec. 25, 1915 (Woodrow Wilson was president, William C. McDonald was in his third year as the first governor of the state of New Mexico and World War I was raging in Europe) on Solisberg Road in rural Surry County, Virginia.
30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
“Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A popular Las Cruces business has been forced to close its doors, and it's hitting the community hard. Beck's coffee house in the historic Mesquite District near downtown. It's been there for 10 years and is regarded by many as a local institution. Owner Ariana Parsons told ABC-7 they The post “Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location appeared first on KVIA.
Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved
UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one The post Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Past president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ron Martin, former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer's Association, was arrested and charged with misappropriation of funds. According to booking information, the offense happened on Oct. 16, 2019. Martin was arrested and released Thursday. According to the charge, the money was between...
Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA Puts A.P.B. Out on Pope Benedict Who Escaped from La Tuna Prison
Federal authorities are asking for local help in finding an escaped convict who went missing from La Tuna federal prison in Anthony, Texas. The man is identified by the authorities as 28-year-old Christian Delgado. He is NOT as KVIA-7 reported 95-year-old former Pope Benedict XVI. Making it even MORE unlikely...
Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
2 new City Council members were ineligible for office when sworn in
Two new City Council members owed the city money and were ineligible to be sworn in Tuesday morning prior to their first meeting, city officials said late Wednesday. “The City Attorney’s Office was informed today that Rep. Brian Kennedy and Rep. Art Fierro had outstanding balances with the City of El Paso for moving and parking violations,” city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an emailed statement to El Paso Matters, which had raised questions about unpaid fines listed on the Municipal Court website.
