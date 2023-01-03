ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alchemy 43 bringing cosmetic treatments to Plano

Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 is set to open a new location in Plano in mid-2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 203. Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots. The Plano location does not have a phone number available yet. https://alchemy43.com/
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

GUIDE: 19 senior living options in Richardson

The Monarch at Richardson offers assisted living and memory care services. (Courtesy The Monarch at Richardson) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Richardson areas continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions. Independent living communities cater to...
RICHARDSON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Enjoy Lake Views (And The Life To Go With It) At This Rowlett Beauty

Here’s the thing about Rowlett, there are some real hidden gems out there. Some freaking modern, tucked on a hillside, curve your car around back because again, it’s on a hill gems. And some, like this one at 402 Point Royal Drive, have lake views. Plus you don’t have to cross the diabolical bridge. Diabolical only when there’s an accident and traffic slows to so much of a crawl, it’d be quicker to walk. You know those really special moments when you lament the fact that we still don’t have flying cars, despite being promised them by The Jetsons.
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions

The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
CELINA, TX
fortworthreport.org

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano

MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy