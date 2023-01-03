Read full article on original website
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in DallasDallas, TX
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Colleyville Residents Fight to Save 14 Acres of Cross Timbers Forest From New Home Development
The Colleyville City Council held a special called meeting Thursday night to hear from concerned neighbors opposing a proposed housing development. A wooded area between Pool Road and Wilkes Drive in Colleyville is cherished by those who live next door to it. "We are standing next to 14 acres of...
Alchemy 43 bringing cosmetic treatments to Plano
Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 is set to open a new location in Plano in mid-2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 203. Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots. The Plano location does not have a phone number available yet. https://alchemy43.com/
GUIDE: 19 senior living options in Richardson
The Monarch at Richardson offers assisted living and memory care services. (Courtesy The Monarch at Richardson) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Richardson areas continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions. Independent living communities cater to...
Clinica Familiar Trebol offering family clinic needs in Richardson
Clinica Familiar Trebol opened in mid-December in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Clinica Familiar Trebol opened in mid-December in Richardson off of West Campbell Road. The family clinic is located at 1980 Nantucket Drive, Ste. 105, Richardson. Clinica Familiar Trebol offers care for a variety of ailments for children and adults. 469-206-0636.
City of McKinney offers Christmas tree recycling and composting service
The city of McKinney will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling and composting until Jan. 27. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of McKinney is offering Christmas tree recycling and composting for residents until Jan. 27. Waste Connections will pick up trees at homes as part of regular trash day pickup,...
MyGym bringing fitness center for kids to Plano
MyGym offers fitness activities, events and classes for parents and their children. (Courtesy MyGym) MyGym is opening its second Texas location in Plano this spring, according to owner Tony Smith. The children’s fitness center, which will be located at 6505 West Park Boulevard, Ste. 208, gives parents and kids the...
Enjoy Lake Views (And The Life To Go With It) At This Rowlett Beauty
Here’s the thing about Rowlett, there are some real hidden gems out there. Some freaking modern, tucked on a hillside, curve your car around back because again, it’s on a hill gems. And some, like this one at 402 Point Royal Drive, have lake views. Plus you don’t have to cross the diabolical bridge. Diabolical only when there’s an accident and traffic slows to so much of a crawl, it’d be quicker to walk. You know those really special moments when you lament the fact that we still don’t have flying cars, despite being promised them by The Jetsons.
North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions
The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano
MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
Coppell library reverses plan to become cashless facility
Cozby Library and Community Commons will continue to accept cash as a form of payment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cozby Library and Community Commons will continue to accept cash as a form of payment after previously intending to become a cashless facility. The Coppell library previously announced plans to go cashless...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
Some Colleyville residents urging city council to oppose proposed new housing development
Sage Group Incorporated is asking the City of Colleyville for a zoning change so that it can put up 19 homes on 14 acres in what is currently a wooded area between Pool Road and Wilkes Drive.
Frisco trash, recycling, outdoor watering schedules to change for 2023
Frisco residents living west of Independence Parkway and south of Main Street will now have a Tuesday trash and recycling pickup day. (Courtesy city of Frisco) More than 2,000 West Frisco residents will see a change in their recycling and trash schedules starting Jan. 9, 2023. Residents living in the...
Love Field passengers gets all 4 bags directly returned to her home, 4 $200 vouchers, too
DALLAS — As Southwest Airlines passengers impacted by the company's late-December cancellation debacle continue to wait and see if they will be reimbursed, one North Texan received a late Christmas present on her doorstep Friday. From Dec. 21 to Dec. 31, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 16,700 flights due...
The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar aims to be 'little oasis' in west Frisco
Michael Salazar was inspired to open The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar after spending years opening more than a dozen locations for a larger coffee company. Handprints of students from the nearby Reedy High School can often be seen dotting the front door of The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar, owner Michael Salazar said.
Dallas, TX
