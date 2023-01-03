ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ClickOnDetroit.com

More cloud cover to end the weekend; sunshine arrives on Monday

After we broke into just a little bit of sunshine (which has been a welcome sight after days and days of clouds across the region), we will see a return to the clouds as we work through the evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Expect skies to become mostly...
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan UIA audit gives insight into issues during height of pandemic

An audit of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has given some insight into some of the issues that happened during the height of the pandemic. The 126-page report that was released this week shows software issues and changes in processes that led to billions of dollars in overpayments. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man eyes lake house after $4M scratch off win

An Alpena County man has his sights set on a lake house after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond 7s instant game. The lucky 41-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old US Highway 27 South in Gaylord.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you looking to learn a new hobby?

Have you always wished you could knit a scarf, build a sculpture out of clay, or create a beautiful painting, but you’ve never taken the opportunity to give your crafty side a shot? Well, 2023 could be the perfect time to try your hand at something new. One way...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 guns, ecstasy, fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin seized in Detroit after string of overdoses

DETROIT – Officials took two people into custody, found four guns, and seized a wide range of drugs in Detroit while investigating a string of overdoses throughout the area. On Thursday (Jan. 5), officials said members of the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team searched two Detroit homes linked to multiple drug overdoses in Metro Detroit, including one that was fatal.
DETROIT, MI

