More cloud cover to end the weekend; sunshine arrives on Monday
After we broke into just a little bit of sunshine (which has been a welcome sight after days and days of clouds across the region), we will see a return to the clouds as we work through the evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Expect skies to become mostly...
Rain transitioning into snow for evening commute in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Rain mixed with a few snowflakes to continue across much of Metro Detroit Thursday afternoon. That rain should change to mostly light snow as we head through the evening commute. Overnight. Light snow ends, leaving us with cloudy skies and cool temps. Most cities are dropping...
Michigan UIA audit gives insight into issues during height of pandemic
An audit of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has given some insight into some of the issues that happened during the height of the pandemic. The 126-page report that was released this week shows software issues and changes in processes that led to billions of dollars in overpayments. The...
St. Clair County woman sends father’s ashes to outer space as final farewell
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – One family felt a formal funeral wasn’t the best way to say a final farewell to their dad. They say he loved outer space and science fiction and once worked for NASA. After a year of planning and rescheduling, Holly Hutton says her...
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
Michigan State Police identify murder victim nearly 50 years after he was found in Saginaw River
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Daniel Garza-Gonzales has his name back after being unidentified for nearly 50 years. Garza-Gonzales was murdered and his body was found floating in the Saginaw River in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973. The autopsy showed that he had been shot seven times and had...
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K in fragrances from Ulta stores in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – Police are searching for three women who are suspected of being involved in organized robberies of Ulta Beauty stores across Metro Detroit. According to officials, three women are accused of stealing nearly $150,000 in perfumes and fragrances from 20 different Ulta Beauty stores across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
What’s Going Around: Flu, COVID, RSV, upper respiratory illnesses spreading in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jennifer Stephens-Hoyer -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth. “Influenza A has...
Michigan Lottery: Man eyes lake house after $4M scratch off win
An Alpena County man has his sights set on a lake house after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond 7s instant game. The lucky 41-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old US Highway 27 South in Gaylord.
Are you looking to learn a new hobby?
Have you always wished you could knit a scarf, build a sculpture out of clay, or create a beautiful painting, but you’ve never taken the opportunity to give your crafty side a shot? Well, 2023 could be the perfect time to try your hand at something new. One way...
4 guns, ecstasy, fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin seized in Detroit after string of overdoses
DETROIT – Officials took two people into custody, found four guns, and seized a wide range of drugs in Detroit while investigating a string of overdoses throughout the area. On Thursday (Jan. 5), officials said members of the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team searched two Detroit homes linked to multiple drug overdoses in Metro Detroit, including one that was fatal.
Oxford shooter once again ordered to stay in jail as sentencing looms
PONTIAC, Mich. – Yet another hearing was held Thursday morning to confirm the placement of the convicted Oxford High School shooter at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits sentencing for dozens of felony crimes. Each month, Ethan Crumbley, 16, must appear in court for a hearing in which...
