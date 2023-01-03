ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Suspect in deadly Attleboro fire faces judge

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect wanted in connection to the death and robbery of an 80-year-old woman faced a judge Tuesday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Adam Rollins, was arrested in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Jan. 1. Rollins is currently facing...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Possible fire breaks out near Attleboro manufacturer

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire has allegedly erupted off the Haggerty Highway in Attleboro. ABC6 was on scene while firefighters continued to battle the blaze. Officials are working within the vicinity of the Umicore Electrical Materials Inc. in Attleboro. First responders have closed off the general area of...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Daily Voice

At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
SUTTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River finding ways to recruit more police officers

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — With numbers said to be lower nationally than in years past, a resolution was brought to the Fall River City Council by one of its members to find ways to recruit and retain more police officers in the city. The Fall River Police Department...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run

(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
BRISTOL, RI
nbcboston.com

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
ABC6.com

Stoughton police mourn sudden death of officer

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Stoughton Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of their officers. According to Chief Donna McNamara, officer Christopher Davis passed away the night of Dec. 31, 2022. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and served as the...
STOUGHTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy