All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South Shore
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
ABC6.com
Suspect in deadly Attleboro fire faces judge
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect wanted in connection to the death and robbery of an 80-year-old woman faced a judge Tuesday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Adam Rollins, was arrested in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Jan. 1. Rollins is currently facing...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor discusses reasoning behind removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A small homeless encampment in Woonsocket was removed Wednesday morning, a decision the city's mayor says was in part due to sanitation and safety issues in the area. The encampment was along Truman Drive and near the wooded area by the river. Stanley Rowe told...
ABC6.com
Possible fire breaks out near Attleboro manufacturer
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire has allegedly erupted off the Haggerty Highway in Attleboro. ABC6 was on scene while firefighters continued to battle the blaze. Officials are working within the vicinity of the Umicore Electrical Materials Inc. in Attleboro. First responders have closed off the general area of...
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
Swansea man injured in motorcycle crash
A Swansea man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Middleboro over the weekend, according to authorities.
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
ABC6.com
Attleboro man to be tried in connection to burglary, fire, death investigation
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect in connection to the death and robbery of Judith Henriques is being tried. 42-year-old Adam Rollins was arrested in Weymouth, on the afternoon of Jan. 1. He is currently facing a charge of burglary with assault. According to...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
ABC6.com
Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
ABC6.com
Fall River finding ways to recruit more police officers
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — With numbers said to be lower nationally than in years past, a resolution was brought to the Fall River City Council by one of its members to find ways to recruit and retain more police officers in the city. The Fall River Police Department...
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
Turnto10.com
Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School was briefly on lockdown while threat was investigated
(WJAR) — A Coventry middle school was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday while police investigated a threat. The Coventry Police Department responded to Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School around 8:00 a.m. because of a threat complaint. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous units at the school located...
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
Woonsocket clears homeless encampment from city property
The City of Woonsocket removed a homeless encampment from city property on Wednesday.
Turnto10.com
Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run
(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
Turnto10.com
'Every day I get a little stronger:' Woonsocket woman recovering after one month in coma
(WJAR) — Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins are still picking up the pieces of their life five months after their house burned down in a fire. The husband and wife spoke exclusively with NBC 10 News about their recovery. "I lost everything in a matter of minutes," said Watkins....
nbcboston.com
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
ABC6.com
Stoughton police mourn sudden death of officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Stoughton Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of their officers. According to Chief Donna McNamara, officer Christopher Davis passed away the night of Dec. 31, 2022. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and served as the...
