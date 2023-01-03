Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
NOLA.com
Letters: Santos joins liars club: Let others confess, resign before he does
I see where demands are being made for George Santos to resign. Santos is a Republican from New York who was recently elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Santos has admitted that he lied about his credentials and about being Jewish. I agree that he should resign. He should...
NOLA.com
Commentary: Speaker Scalise? Even if so, best to manage expectations
At press time, House Republicans continued to flail one another in spectacularly ugly fashion in their internecine war over who will be the new Speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the party’s embattled House leader, waged battle after Sisyphean battle to succeed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to no avail. With each failed vote, the likelihood increased that Louisiana’s Steve Scalise could emerge as the compromise pick to wield the gavel.
NOLA.com
John Kennedy opts out of governor's race, clearing field for several other Republicans
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who represented the biggest name in the potential field of candidates for Louisiana governor in 2023, is not running for the job. Kennedy, a Republican from Madisonville who just won re-election to another six-year term in the Senate, told supporters in an email that he has decided to stay in D.C.
Comments / 0