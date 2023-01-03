ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Commentary: Speaker Scalise? Even if so, best to manage expectations

At press time, House Republicans continued to flail one another in spectacularly ugly fashion in their internecine war over who will be the new Speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the party’s embattled House leader, waged battle after Sisyphean battle to succeed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to no avail. With each failed vote, the likelihood increased that Louisiana’s Steve Scalise could emerge as the compromise pick to wield the gavel.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy