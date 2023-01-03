Read full article on original website
Related
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
iheart.com
Fate Of GoFundMe Scammer Who Claimed To Be Helping Homeless Veteran Decided
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty in relation to a GoFundMe scam in which she falsely claimed to be raising money to help a homeless veteran has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Associated Press reports. Katelyn McClure, 32, a former transportation department employee, was absent from...
tvinsider.com
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’: Why Scott Caan’s Doing Another Procedural After ‘Hawaii Five-0’ (VIDEO)
It’s been nearly three years since we last saw Scott Caan on a procedural drama — Hawaii Five-0, for 10 seasons — but he’s back in the same genre in his return to TV with Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Fox’s new pulse-pounding drama premiering on a special night, Sunday, January 8.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
tvinsider.com
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Sneak Peek: Where are JJ & Luke After Explosion? (VIDEO)
Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner Erica Messer told TV Insider that “it’s gonna take a real big thing to happen for us to get [the jet] back,” and as the sneak peek Paramount+ has released from the January 12 midseason premiere, that’s exactly what’s happened. (Remember, they blew up their previous one in the original run’s finale.)
Comments / 0