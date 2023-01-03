Read full article on original website
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
Used Tesla prices are plummeting four times faster than other cars
Prices for secondhand Teslas have plummeted four times faster than cars from other brands, Reuters reported, making now a great time to get a deal.
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve
It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
Elon Musk Is the First Person to Lose $200 Billion
Tesla's stock nose-dive has taken a toll on the billionaire's net worth.
Tesla watchers like Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank aren't sweating its big Q4 miss
Even amid lower-than-anticipated vehicle production and delivery numbers to cap off 2022, Tesla still has the faith of some investors for 2023.
Tesla reportedly elevates its China boss to head of US plants and sales, making him No. 2 after Elon Musk as $700 billion slump spooks investors
Tesla has made executive Tom Zhu head of US plants and sales, according to Reuters. That would make Zhu Tesla's second highest-profile executive after Elon Musk. Some shareholders have called for Musk to quit as Tesla CEO after the company shed nearly $700 billion in market value last year. Tesla...
Tesla briefly falls to new multiyear lows and then jumps after the company slashed the price for its electric vehicles in China again
The company discounted its cars by up to 14% for its Model 3 and Model Y, which are its two most popular vehicles.
Elon Musk taps first right hand as possible successor: Tom Zhu
Global news reports say Elon Musk has picked his successor at Tesla: Tom Zhu Xiaotong, vice president in charge of the Asia-Pacific, amid criticism Musk has been distracted since acquiring Twitter.
CNBC
Tesla shares tumble more than 12% following deliveries report
Shares of Tesla closed down 12% Tuesday, a day after the electric auto maker reported fourth-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. The numbers represented a record for the Elon Musk-led company and growth of 40% in deliveries year over year, but they fell shy of analysts' expectations. Some...
