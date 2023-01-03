Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO