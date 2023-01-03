Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Lakers vs. Heat Preview: Can the Lakers finally put together a run?
In the absence of Anthony Davis, the Lakers have done an admirable job of treading water considering the circumstances. Most of December was spent on the road for the Lakers and just two of the 10 games they’ve played with Davis have come at home. It’s hard to be...
chatsports.com
HUGE Lakers Rumors: Lakers TRADING For Bradley Beal? Klay Thompson WANTS To Be A Laker? | News
Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.
chatsports.com
Rapid Recap: Bucks 123, Wizards 113
The Giannis Antetokounmpo Game. That’s all. Behind his new career-high of 55 points, the Bucks knocked off the Washington Wizards, 123-113. Fueled by ten points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were able to construct a 32-28 advantage after one quarter of play. This was despite some early foul trouble from Brook Lopez, who picked up a pair of fouls in the opening minutes.
chatsports.com
chatsports.com
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
chatsports.com
Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team to face Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Greece, Basketball federation of Slovenia. Luka Doncic will play against Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer as part of their respective national teams. MMC RTV SLO reports that the Slovenian national team has scheduled a pair of games against the Greek national team in the lead up to the World Cup in 2023.
chatsports.com
Game 38: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread
Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21) at Orlando Magic (13-24) When: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams. Injury Report: Magic - Franz Wagner (Suspended), Moe Wagner...
chatsports.com
Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month
Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
chatsports.com
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
chatsports.com
Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
chatsports.com
Game Preview: Suns travel to Cleveland looking to break 3-game losing streak
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio. The finale of a 6-game road trip comes to a close in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Phoenix Suns will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. It’s been a brutal stretch, with Phoenix dropping six of their last seven games and going 1-4 on the road trip thus far.
chatsports.com
The Kings deserve an All-Star this season
The first set of returns for the 2023 Western Conference All-Star fan votes came in. And to no surprise, there are zero players representing the Sacramento Kings and plenty of players not worthy of receiving votes at all. The first WEST returns for #NBAAllStar 2023! Do you agree?. Vote today...
chatsports.com
The Knicks should not trade for Carmelo Anthony again.
On January 2nd, the Knicks won an early afternoon home game. All five starters scored in double-figures, led by their 28-year-old probable All-Star power forward. Possessing a goodly sum of exciting young talent — all five starters under 30 — the Knicks have a winning record at this point in a season for the first time in 10 years, and reason to believe the future is bright.
chatsports.com
Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games
Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
chatsports.com
Jazz lose another heartbreaker to Kings
It’s now three games in a row that the Utah Jazz have lost on last second shots. This one may have been the toughest of the three because it included an incredible shot from Lauri Markkanen to finish the game. The problem was they needed just .01 more seconds for it to count.
chatsports.com
Mazzulla says he knew Celtics would respond tonight following Tuesday's embarassing loss
We were unable to load Disqus Recommendations. If you are a moderator please see our troubleshooting guide. We were unable to load Disqus.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
chatsports.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis named to midseason watch list for 2023 Wooden Award
The John R. Wooden Award announced the midseason watch list for its 2023 player of the year award on Wednesday. Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of four Big Ten players named to the 25-player list along with Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Iowa’s Kris Murray.
chatsports.com
Boston Celtics embarrassed by Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117
The 2022-23 Boston Celtics have become the basketball equivalent of a rollercoaster ride. Just over a week after their biggest win of the season, 139-118 over Milwaukee, sparked some momentum, they’ve once again found themselves at a low point. The Oklahoma City Thunder may not be nearly as bad right now as they’ve been in recent seasons, but in their listless 150-117 defeat to the young squad, the Celtics recorded their most frustrating loss of the season.
Comments / 0