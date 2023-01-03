Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
MLB world mourns passing of three-time All-Star
Nate Colbert, who made three All-Star teams in a career that spanned from 1966-1976, has passed away at the age of 76. The San Diego Padres, with whom Colbert enjoyed his greatest success in Major League Baseball, shared a picture of Colbert on Thursday night, saying “The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert.”
thecomeback.com
MLB world honors longtime reliever, former All-Star after passing
Bill Campbell, who had a 15-year MLB career as a relief pitcher in the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Friday. Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe was one of many to report on Campbell’s passing. “Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the All-Star team as a...
