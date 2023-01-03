ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world mourns passing of three-time All-Star

Nate Colbert, who made three All-Star teams in a career that spanned from 1966-1976, has passed away at the age of 76. The San Diego Padres, with whom Colbert enjoyed his greatest success in Major League Baseball, shared a picture of Colbert on Thursday night, saying “The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world honors longtime reliever, former All-Star after passing

Bill Campbell, who had a 15-year MLB career as a relief pitcher in the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Friday. Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe was one of many to report on Campbell’s passing. “Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the All-Star team as a...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy