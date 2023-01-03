Read full article on original website
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCanton, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
Dive into a magical world as the water circus comes to East Texas
A magic pirate adventure is floating our way to help start off the new year with multiple nights of magic, lights, & fantastic memories!. The Cirque Italia Water Circus will be in Tyler from January 19th thru the 22nd at the Broadway Square Shopping Mall. You won’t be able to miss the white & blue big top tent in the parking lot. Ticket can be purchased online and prices range from $10-$50.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
East Texas seafood restaurants gear up for crawfish season
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — East Texas restaurants have started serving crawfish, and people are excited about it. People were worried the arctic blast would have a negative effect on this year’s season, the restaurants we spoke to are receiving shipments a few times a week. Owner of Wawa’s Seafood Shack, Brian Parker, said that’s not […]
Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas. “That’s amazing, when you see their eyes, like, ‘ahh, that’s my home, I remember my mom,’ and all that,” said co-founder of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, Tahiti Perez.
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!
Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
The 8 Best Places to Get Donuts According to Tyler, TX People
Recently, people who live in or near Tyler, Texas chimed in on what they consider to be the best places to get donuts in the area. Curious to hear whether or not you think there are any you think we missed. Be sure and let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. Ah,...
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
Confession: I Don’t Want to Take Down My Tree Quite Yet–Here’s Why
Confession: I don't want to take my Christmas tree down just yet. Can anyone else in Longview or Tyler, Texas relate?. Look, I admire anyone who is so mentally strong and organized that they know the exact date to take down all their holiday decoration fodder and move on to the serious business of the coming new year. Frankly, I'm weak. At least in this way.
East Texas emergency rooms busy with rise in upper respiratory illnesses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency rooms in East Texas have been busier than normal in recent months due to illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Hospital officials ask for patience as they navigate the busy times. This trend follows that of other medical centers across the United States with emergency rooms busy with upper […]
CONTROVERSY, CULTS & COPS: Kelly Wilson still missing 31 years later
GILMER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a 2018 CBS19 story about Kelly Wilson's case. It's been 31 years — 31 years of questions, 31 years of rumors and 31 years of pain for one East Texas town. On Jan. 5, 1992, around 8:30 p.m.,...
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
The Top 10 Most Expensive Towns to Buy Homes in East Texas Will Surprise You
A home is one of the biggest and most important investments you'll ever make. And it's no secret that as mortgage rates have risen this past year around the U.S., home prices have risen as well. If you're thinking of moving to the Tyler, TX area, here are the most expensive towns to buy a home in.
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
