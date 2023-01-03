Read full article on original website
WSLS
A chilly weekend ahead with the potential for rain and wintry mix by Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a frosty start for many across Southwest and Central Virginia as many areas have dipped below freezing to start the weekend. The cold air is making it possible for snowflakes to form along a warm front to the west of the forecast area. The...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
WSLS
988 reaches six months in service
ROANOKE, Va. – It has been six months since the nationwide launch of 988. The three-digit number replaced the previous number for the suicide hotline. Frontier Health, one of the call centers servicing Southwest Virginia, received double the volume of calls when the system first launched. Six months later and that volume is still 50% to 75% of what it was before the launch.
WSLS
WATCH: Gov. Youngkin to discuss Virginia tax relief package in Salem
WASHINGTON – On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver remarks highlighting his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget to the Joint Money Committee on December 15, 2022. This live stream has ended, but you can watch it in full here:
WSLS
Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury
KAPALUA, Hawaii – A nagging back injury in the Bahamas has turned into something more mysterious for Xander Schauffele, who withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday and plans to get an MRI to see what's wrong. Schauffele, the No. 6 player in the world and a...
WSLS
Governor Youngkin discusses tax relief, investments for Virginia
SALEM, Va. – “I have to say we are competing, but folks I have to say it is time to compete to win,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. On Thursday afternoon at Carter Machinery in Salem, Youngkin discussed his goals for the Commonwealth. “I want us to move...
WSLS
Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Databases restored
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Police had restored all but two data systems and webpages adversely impacted by an outage that occurred roughly 30 hours before Friday January 6th. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are now back in service and fully operating for the magistrates, the courts and anyone wanting to purchase a firearm. The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (SOR) website is back online and accessible to the public.
WSLS
VSP: Criminal justice databases to be restored
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police say progress is being made on restoration efforts of data systems and webpages that were downed on Wednesday. Police say access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored as of 11 a.m. on Friday. Technology and engineering teams are focused on...
WSLS
SCC: Open enrollment for 2023 health insurance coverage ends Jan. 15
RICHMOND, Va. – The State Corporation Commission is reminding Virginians that open enrollment for health insurance coverage will end on Jan. 15. The SCC said coverage will start on Fe. 1 for all enrollments occurring through Jan. 15. The open enrollment period is the only time you can enroll...
