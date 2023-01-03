ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
988 reaches six months in service

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been six months since the nationwide launch of 988. The three-digit number replaced the previous number for the suicide hotline. Frontier Health, one of the call centers servicing Southwest Virginia, received double the volume of calls when the system first launched. Six months later and that volume is still 50% to 75% of what it was before the launch.
Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury

KAPALUA, Hawaii – A nagging back injury in the Bahamas has turned into something more mysterious for Xander Schauffele, who withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday and plans to get an MRI to see what's wrong. Schauffele, the No. 6 player in the world and a...
Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Databases restored

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Police had restored all but two data systems and webpages adversely impacted by an outage that occurred roughly 30 hours before Friday January 6th. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are now back in service and fully operating for the magistrates, the courts and anyone wanting to purchase a firearm. The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (SOR) website is back online and accessible to the public.
VSP: Criminal justice databases to be restored

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police say progress is being made on restoration efforts of data systems and webpages that were downed on Wednesday. Police say access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored as of 11 a.m. on Friday. Technology and engineering teams are focused on...
