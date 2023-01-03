FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - January 7th is National Old Rock Day, so the Hancock Park District brought the oldest rocks they could find to share with the public. There was a wide variety of fossils and minerals on display, from arrow heads to whale vertebrae. Attendees played bingo for the chance to win their own fossil to take home and could ask Program Specialist Chris Allen to tell them about any piece that caught their eye. The exhibit is her own personal collection and includes rare "miners' dollars" that were formed during the Ice Age and sent to her by her nephew who works in a coal mine where they are found.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO