One Project Sees Early Success, Another Progresses Toward Construction
RCUT at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, Allen County, ODOT District 1. Traditional intersections are being replaced throughout northwest Ohio with modern, safer designs. Just over a year ago, an RCUT (restricted crossing u-turn) was constructed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County, east of Lima. Prior to the construction, 13 crashes over a five-year period occurred. Of those, two were fatal and five resulted in serious injury. Since the opening of the RCUT, only two crashes directly related to the intersection have occurred, and none resulted in injuries.
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman chatted with us. She talked about parent-teacher conferences and snow days.
Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents got their first look at the proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center last July and as the project heads into the next phase, another public meeting is being held. At this meeting, a concept design will be introduced that shows the features that can possibly...
Lima Chapter of the NAACP identifies 6 issues they want to see improved in Lima area
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP has created a list of key issues they will be focusing on in 2023 and beyond. The organization identified six game changers that they will be focusing on improving in the next two years, some include improving heath for minorities and criminal reform. Along with that, they want to see increased economic sustainability for individuals of color to help offset the rise of violent crime in the Lima area.
Bowling Green school board proposes ideas for new high school
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education held a special workshop meeting Thursday night to discuss ideas to build a new high school building. This comes two months after the district's failure to pass a ballot issue that would have used bonds and income taxes to fund a new high school.
Quality Inn & Suites In Holiday City Initiates Re-Branding
QUEEN ROOM … The new Queen-Sized room is shown here as part of the work done to combine Quality Inn with Suburban Studios at the hotel in Holiday City. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Quality Inn and Suites Hotel in Holiday City has been going through a re-branding process. The hotel...
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department is urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code, or else your property can be further damaged in case you are facing flames. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in strip malls or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.
Hancock Park District celebrates Old Rock Day with public fossil exhibit
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - January 7th is National Old Rock Day, so the Hancock Park District brought the oldest rocks they could find to share with the public. There was a wide variety of fossils and minerals on display, from arrow heads to whale vertebrae. Attendees played bingo for the chance to win their own fossil to take home and could ask Program Specialist Chris Allen to tell them about any piece that caught their eye. The exhibit is her own personal collection and includes rare "miners' dollars" that were formed during the Ice Age and sent to her by her nephew who works in a coal mine where they are found.
Van Wert County Agricultural Society Receives Grants from Van Wert County Foundation
Press Release from the Van Wert County Agricultural Society / Van Wert County Fairgrounds: Van Wert, OH | The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has received two grants from the Van Wert County Foundation totaling $36,750 from the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund. The Ag Society applied for the grants during the 2022 Fall Competitive Grant Cycle. The competitive grant cycle is a biannual process where Van Wert County nonprofits, government, and schools can apply for funding for special projects or programs impacting Van Wert County. The applications submitted are reviewed and voted on by The Foundation’s Board of Trustees with the main focus of the process being how the organization’s project is focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Lima Memorial Health System is now offering Direct Access Testing for patients
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to assist individuals in taking charge of their health, Lima Memorial Health System presents "DAT". "Direct Access Testing" just started this week where people can get a variety of lab tests without a doctor's order. Hospital officials say it's a way to help people without insurance get basic testing done. It's similar to the screenings provided at local health fairs which are convenient and at a low cost.
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
Van Wert Police Department warning the public to keep an eye out for counterfeit bills
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert Police Department is warning people to watch out for counterfeit bills. They say in a Facebook post, anyone accepting payment is asked to closely check any bills they receive because several businesses in Van Wert and Delphos have reported receiving fake currency. If the bill feels too thin, the color doesn't seem right or does not have raised ink or red and blue fibers through it, the bill may be a counterfeit. The best way businesses can make sure money is legitimate is by making sure you mark it with a counterfeit pen before completing a transaction.
Collaboration adds drones to law enforcement arsenal for Seneca County departments
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three Seneca County law enforcement agencies are collaborating with a northwest Ohio university to get a new view on policing. The Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office are now working together to use drones as part of their day-to-day operations.
Cenovus Energy acquires property near refinery
LIMA – Cenovus Energy recently purchased land adjacent to the refinery. The refinery purchased three parcels of land for $350,000. According to Reg Curren of Cenovus media relations, “We have no immediate plans for the property. We routinely purchase property adjacent to and near the refinery when it becomes available, given that we are relatively landlocked.”
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
