Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines
JACKSON, Mich. – When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim branches...
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
News4Jax.com
How the Mega Millions jackpot helps Florida schools
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is flirting with $1 billion, sitting at $940 million. The winner can claim more than $483 million in cash with the lump sum option. If the prize increases again, it will be the second billion-dollar jackpot in five months. There have only been three...
News4Jax.com
1st newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. – A newborn was surrendered to Florida’s first and only Safe Haven Baby Box, marking the first time it has been used, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV Click Orlando reported Thursday. The baby box is located at Ocala’s Fire Rescue headquarters. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and...
News4Jax.com
‘We want to be here to serve’: Feeding Northeast Florida expanding to bigger facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to Feeding Northeast Florida, 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children in the area experience some level of food insecurity. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 27 million meals from 32 million pounds of food across the eight counties it serves.
News4Jax.com
UNF professor criticizes Gov. DeSantis’s push to scrutinize higher education programs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets “trendy ideology” in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical...
News4Jax.com
New confidential defense motion filed in case of Aiden Fucci, teen charged in Tristyn Bailey’s death
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has filed another motion in his pending case, and is asking that the aim of the motion remain confidential. Documents obtained Friday by News4JAX show that the...
Comments / 0