California to endure flash floods, mudslides as series of atmospheric rivers continues
The weather situation in California could get worse over the next week, potentially bringing flash floods, mudslides and at least 3 to 6 feet of snow. A series of atmospheric rivers continues to pound the Golden State with rain and crushing snow in the Sierra Nevada. [TRENDING: Newborn surrendered in...
Hurricane hunters on standby as California braces for major storm. Here’s why
Orlando, Fla. – As you can imagine, hurricane hunters have a jammed packed schedule from June through Nov. 20, which is known as the Atlantic hurricane season, but their flight missions continue almost year-round. Hurricane hunters is a group of men and women with NOAA and the U.S. Air...
New details emerge in DeSantis-Disney’s Reedy Creek district battle
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Legislature will get Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to remake the special taxing district for Walt Disney World in the upcoming legislative session, according to a notice filed in Osceola County. The notice said the government intends to seek a bill before the Florida...
Much cooler air, but lots of sunshine in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has moved all the way through Central Florida, we can expect a few cool days. After starting in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s Friday afternoon. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect lots of sunshine through...
Front brings rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A front that moving through Central Florida on Thursday, bringing showers and a couple of thunderstorms through the day. There is not a severe risk across the region, however. Expect high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, with clearing skies later and cooler air building...
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in the...
'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County website says the...
Florida family finds message in a bottle 37 years later — and its author
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. – As Hurricane Nicole ate away at Florida’s Atlantic coast, delivering what state officials called a combination punch following Ian’s impacts weeks earlier, it also effectively restocked some beaches with long-lost, formerly sunken objects for treasure hunters to dig out. One of those beaches...
Florida couple: New law will make insurance crisis for homeowners work
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An Orlando couple is still trying to get their home back after it was destroyed by a tornado two and a half years ago. The couple is suing their insurer for breach of contract, and they say Florida’s insurance crisis is about to get worse for homeowners because of legislation that was just passed in December.
Man accused of murder in Maryland, on the run since 2021, caught in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of murder and on the run from Maryland law enforcement officials since 2021 was arrested in Orange County Thursday after deputies said he was caught dealing fentanyl. Dorian James, 44, was wanted out of Prince George’s County, which borders the eastern portion...
Florida Foodie: Founder of GigPro talks changing landscape of the restaurant industry
ORLANDO, Fla. – Twenty-five years spent working in kitchens does not typically lead to a career inside the tech sector, but Ben Ellsworth managed to do it — founding a company aimed at helping restaurants deal with unexpected staffing shortages. Ellsworth is the founder and CEO of GigPro,...
1st newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. – A newborn was surrendered to Florida’s first and only Safe Haven Baby Box, marking the first time it has been used. The baby box is located at Ocala’s Fire Rescue headquarters. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn and Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn discussed the surrendered baby during a news conference Thursday morning.
Florida National Guard hosts deployment ceremony in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of soldiers was seen off Friday morning during a departure ceremony held by the Florida National Guard at the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s headquarters in Orlando. About 36 members of the ADA brigade will go on to join Task Force Atlas, according...
Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces murder charges
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – After her arrest in Georgia and subsequent extradition to Lake County, the person of interest in the slaying of a Mount Dora couple last weekend now faces first-degree murder charges. 50-year-old Vickie Lynn Williams, of Savannah, Georgia, appeared in court via Zoom for her first...
Person of interest ID’d in double-homicide of Mount Dora couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Mount Dora couple found slain at a senior living facility was identified Wednesday evening, according to police. The couple — identified as Darryl and Sharon Getman — were found dead over the weekend at the...
Twins end up with separate birthdays — in different years
DENTON, Tx. – A Texas family early this week celebrated the addition of twin girls who practically have their sibling rivalry cut out for them after being born in different years. How? One of Cliff and Kali Jo Scott’s twin daughters was born in the final minutes of 2022,...
‘Stunned, devastated and heartbroken:’ Children, neighbors of slain Mount Dora couple speak out
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Following the deaths of a retired Mount Dora couple at the Waterman Village senior living complex, the pair’s children are now speaking out to let people know just how much their parents meant to them and the community. According to police, Darryl and Sharon...
