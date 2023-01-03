ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

New details emerge in DeSantis-Disney’s Reedy Creek district battle

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Legislature will get Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to remake the special taxing district for Walt Disney World in the upcoming legislative session, according to a notice filed in Osceola County. The notice said the government intends to seek a bill before the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Much cooler air, but lots of sunshine in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has moved all the way through Central Florida, we can expect a few cool days. After starting in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s Friday afternoon. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect lots of sunshine through...
click orlando

Front brings rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front that moving through Central Florida on Thursday, bringing showers and a couple of thunderstorms through the day. There is not a severe risk across the region, however. Expect high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, with clearing skies later and cooler air building...
click orlando

Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in the...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
click orlando

'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County website says the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida family finds message in a bottle 37 years later — and its author

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. – As Hurricane Nicole ate away at Florida’s Atlantic coast, delivering what state officials called a combination punch following Ian’s impacts weeks earlier, it also effectively restocked some beaches with long-lost, formerly sunken objects for treasure hunters to dig out. One of those beaches...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Florida couple: New law will make insurance crisis for homeowners work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An Orlando couple is still trying to get their home back after it was destroyed by a tornado two and a half years ago. The couple is suing their insurer for breach of contract, and they say Florida’s insurance crisis is about to get worse for homeowners because of legislation that was just passed in December.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1st newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box

OCALA, Fla. – A newborn was surrendered to Florida’s first and only Safe Haven Baby Box, marking the first time it has been used. The baby box is located at Ocala’s Fire Rescue headquarters. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn and Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn discussed the surrendered baby during a news conference Thursday morning.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Florida National Guard hosts deployment ceremony in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of soldiers was seen off Friday morning during a departure ceremony held by the Florida National Guard at the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s headquarters in Orlando. About 36 members of the ADA brigade will go on to join Task Force Atlas, according...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Person of interest ID’d in double-homicide of Mount Dora couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Mount Dora couple found slain at a senior living facility was identified Wednesday evening, according to police. The couple — identified as Darryl and Sharon Getman — were found dead over the weekend at the...
MOUNT DORA, FL
click orlando

Twins end up with separate birthdays — in different years

DENTON, Tx. – A Texas family early this week celebrated the addition of twin girls who practically have their sibling rivalry cut out for them after being born in different years. How? One of Cliff and Kali Jo Scott’s twin daughters was born in the final minutes of 2022,...
TEXAS STATE

