Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
PennLive.com

Hamlin’s hometown; best cheesesteaks; replacement restaurant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. High: 58; Low: 40. Cloudy. Republican Kevin McCarthy tried again, and failed, yesterday to become speaker of the U.S. House. With Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry in a rebellion against him, McCarthy fell short despite six votes over two days. In Pa., the new House speaker says he’s going to be “independent.” Our John Baer wonders what that’ll be mean for residents.
WBRE

Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
playpennsylvania.com

Top 5 Pennsylvania Gambling Stories To Keep Watching In 2023

The Pennsylvania gambling industry is among one of the top markets in the country. There are several stories that are likely to shape the industry over the 2023 calendar year. Pennsylvania had a banner year as both PA sportsbooks and online casinos broke handle records toward the end of 2022 and show no signs of slowing down.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee

One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
explorejeffersonpa.com

PA Great Outdoors: 2023 Winter Lodging Specials

Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has partnered with more than two dozen local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a...
therecord-online.com

Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers

HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’

(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
