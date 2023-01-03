What you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. High: 58; Low: 40. Cloudy. Republican Kevin McCarthy tried again, and failed, yesterday to become speaker of the U.S. House. With Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry in a rebellion against him, McCarthy fell short despite six votes over two days. In Pa., the new House speaker says he’s going to be “independent.” Our John Baer wonders what that’ll be mean for residents.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO