abc27.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Hamlin’s hometown; best cheesesteaks; replacement restaurant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. High: 58; Low: 40. Cloudy. Republican Kevin McCarthy tried again, and failed, yesterday to become speaker of the U.S. House. With Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry in a rebellion against him, McCarthy fell short despite six votes over two days. In Pa., the new House speaker says he’s going to be “independent.” Our John Baer wonders what that’ll be mean for residents.
Gov. Wolf launches college scholarship program for Pa. state workers, dependents
Gov. Tom Wolf has been a strong advocate for funding for Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities and as his administration winds to a close on Jan. 17, he had one more parting gift for them and certain state government employees. He announced on Thursday the launch of a new $5 million...
Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
See a flock of turkeys? The Pa. Game Commission wants you to report where and when
If you see a flock of turkeys, the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know where. The commission is asking people to report the flocks between now and March 15 by using a website to report the date, location and the type of land where the birds were seen - public, private or unknown.
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
playpennsylvania.com
Top 5 Pennsylvania Gambling Stories To Keep Watching In 2023
The Pennsylvania gambling industry is among one of the top markets in the country. There are several stories that are likely to shape the industry over the 2023 calendar year. Pennsylvania had a banner year as both PA sportsbooks and online casinos broke handle records toward the end of 2022 and show no signs of slowing down.
Here's how you can buy a bobblehead of U.S. Senator John Fetterman
MILWAUKEE — Former Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn in as a United States Senator on Tuesday. If you thought that was the highlight of his week, you'd be wrong. On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced it will create a bobblehead of Fetterman...
Have you seen a flock of turkeys? The Game Commission wants to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report any sightings of turkey flocks from now until March 15. The Commission says the sightings and subsequent trappings are part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study. “We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics,...
Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
cityandstatepa.com
Wolf calls for special session to pass statute of limitations amendment
Capping off an eventful week in the state Capitol, outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday called for a special session of the General Assembly on Monday, Jan. 9 to vote on a constitutional amendment that would provide a two-year legal window for child sex abuse victims to file civil suits against their abusers.
Pennsylvania Girl Scouts announce new online cookie store for customers
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) officially kicked off their 2023 cookie season today. This year is expected to be bigger, and better, than ever with a new online tool. The Girl Scouts are partnering with a new baker for their cookies this...
Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee
One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PA Great Outdoors: 2023 Winter Lodging Specials
Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has partnered with more than two dozen local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a...
therecord-online.com
Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers
HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
12 best cheesesteaks to eat in central Pa., one for each month of 2023 | Mimi’s picks
Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steak’s and Geno’s Steaks might lead in name recognition when it comes to great cheesesteaks. Some of the best “cheesesteaks” (and I use that term loosely to include wit wiz and other cheeses, as well as Italian and house-made rolls) can be found right in south central Pa.
local21news.com
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’
(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
