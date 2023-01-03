Read full article on original website
5-year-old Mass. boy dies from injuries he suffered in Christmas Eve blaze
CHICOPEE, Mass. — A 5-year-old Massachusetts boy has died from the injuries he suffered in a house fire on Christmas Eve, authorities announced Tuesday. Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire in the area of 759 Chicopee Street just after 12 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, learned that a child was trapped inside the burning home, Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick J. Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a joint news release.
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
Greenfield Man, 28, Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' In Police Custody: DA
A 28-year-old Greenfield man arrested earlier this week has died after suffering a "medical event" while in police custody, authorities said. Police arrested the man early Tuesday morning in Greenfield after officers found what they believed was cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Route 2A just before 3 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney Office said. They did not release the man's name.
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously burned when a home caught fire in Chicopee on Christmas Eve has died, state officials said on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Fire crews were called to a fire at a multi-family home at 759 Chicopee Street just after noon and were told the boy was trapped inside, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office said. Firefighters rushed inside and pulled the boy out, but he was seriously injured. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he fought for his life for several days before succumbing to his injuries.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead, another seriously injured in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 700 block of Armory Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a two-car head-on crash. The driver who was heading northbound on Armory Street, a man, was...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police continues search for man missing since 2021
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are asking again for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder went missing in July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his Boston Road home that morning, but never came back. Belder...
Fire truck struck on I-91S in Windsor Locks
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a fire truck on I-91 South in Windsor Locks partially shut down the highway on Wednesday morning. State police said that just after 4 a.m., a fire truck was stopped in the right and right center lanes of the highway near exit 38 due to a separate […]
westernmassnews.com
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police seek ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect in shooting at Unicorn bar
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified a suspect, who is being sought in connection with a shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old John Brown Jr. of Springfield on charges including attempted murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.
Man Found Dead Inside Waterbury Apartment Building, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Connecticut apartment building. The man was found in New Haven County around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Waterbury at 144 Grove St. Waterbury Police responded to the building to help evacuate residents after a carbon monoxide alarm was...
Springfield police find 30 pounds of cocaine, nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills in gang drug bust
Springfield police arrested and charged a man last month after allegedly finding 30 pounds of cocaine and nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills in his home. Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the bust was connected with authorities’ investigation into the “Knox Street Posse” and Sycamore Street gangs.
Court seeks Springfield PD photos in case with officer-involved shooting
In court Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department was asked to produce photos of a police cruiser reportedly damaged by a man who police said attempted to run down officers with a stolen car — leading one officer to shoot the man in the elbow to subdue him. At a...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve. According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles. Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told...
Worcester, Springfield, Holyoke Officers Among 15 Suspended By State Commission
A Worcester officer accused of taking money for overtime he didn't work and a Springfield cop charged with using his stun gun on a pregnant woman were among 15 law enforcement officials suspended by the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) commission. The commission announced the suspensions on Tuesday,...
Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.
