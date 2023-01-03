A 5-year-old boy who was seriously burned when a home caught fire in Chicopee on Christmas Eve has died, state officials said on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Fire crews were called to a fire at a multi-family home at 759 Chicopee Street just after noon and were told the boy was trapped inside, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office said. Firefighters rushed inside and pulled the boy out, but he was seriously injured. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he fought for his life for several days before succumbing to his injuries.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO