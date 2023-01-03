ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A 5-year-old Massachusetts boy has died from the injuries he suffered in a house fire on Christmas Eve, authorities announced Tuesday. Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire in the area of 759 Chicopee Street just after 12 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, learned that a child was trapped inside the burning home, Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick J. Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a joint news release.
CHICOPEE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search

SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Greenfield Man, 28, Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' In Police Custody: DA

A 28-year-old Greenfield man arrested earlier this week has died after suffering a "medical event" while in police custody, authorities said. Police arrested the man early Tuesday morning in Greenfield after officers found what they believed was cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Route 2A just before 3 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney Office said. They did not release the man's name.
GREENFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Boy Dies From Wounds In Christmas Eve Chicopee House Fire: Officials

A 5-year-old boy who was seriously burned when a home caught fire in Chicopee on Christmas Eve has died, state officials said on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Fire crews were called to a fire at a multi-family home at 759 Chicopee Street just after noon and were told the boy was trapped inside, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office said. Firefighters rushed inside and pulled the boy out, but he was seriously injured. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he fought for his life for several days before succumbing to his injuries.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 dead, another seriously injured in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 700 block of Armory Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a two-car head-on crash. The driver who was heading northbound on Armory Street, a man, was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police continues search for man missing since 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are asking again for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder went missing in July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his Boston Road home that morning, but never came back. Belder...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Fire truck struck on I-91S in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a fire truck on I-91 South in Windsor Locks partially shut down the highway on Wednesday morning. State police said that just after 4 a.m., a fire truck was stopped in the right and right center lanes of the highway near exit 38 due to a separate […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
westernmassnews.com

Family speaks out after boy’s death following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Chicopee family lost everything they own, and a five-year-old family member, all in a house fire the night before Christmas. The family’s spirits were bright, like many others who wake up on the morning of Christmas Eve. “We woke up in good spirits and...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police seek ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect in shooting at Unicorn bar

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified a suspect, who is being sought in connection with a shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old John Brown Jr. of Springfield on charges including attempted murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve. According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles. Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told...
SOUTHWICK, MA

