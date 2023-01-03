Read full article on original website
Democrats set legislative priorities for 2023 Virginia General Assembly session
Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly want to pass measures during the upcoming legislative session to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, close "gun loopholes" and increase pay for law enforcement.
Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states
(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
Morrissey to keep ‘open mind’ on abortion ban proposals, raising stakes of Virginia special election
Sen. Joe Morrissey told 8News Wednesday that he's going to keep an "open mind" on the measures put forward, including Youngkin's 15-week abortion ban proposal.
Washington Examiner
Virginians grooving on Glenn Youngkin, approval stays above 50%
Virginia has a keeper governor. In the latest Virginia Commonwealth University survey, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sustained his positive approval rating as he moves to cut taxes and give parents a greater voice in education. The survey conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs gave...
WSLS
WATCH: Gov. Youngkin to discuss Virginia tax relief package in Salem
WASHINGTON – On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver remarks highlighting his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget to the Joint Money Committee on December 15, 2022. This live stream has ended, but you can watch it in full here:
The way this Virginia Civil Rights icon will soon be honored in the U.S. Captiol
For Joan Johns Cobbs and her brothers, Wednesday morning marked a big step forward in making a larger-than-life tribute to their sister a reality.
Inside Nova
Q&A: Candidates in 35th House District make case to voters
Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District. The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area. The Sun...
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
virginiamercury.com
A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines
• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
Officers who defended US Capitol during January 6 insurrection to speak at VCU event
Two police officers will speak about their experiences defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, at an event at Virginia Commonwealth University later this month.
wvtf.org
Should Richmond or Petersburg get a casino? Lawmakers will soon decide
Lawmakers are about to make an important decision about the future of casinos in Virginia. A casino is already up and running in Bristol, and another is about to open in Portsmouth. Two more are in the works in Danville and Norfolk. But, where should the fifth casino be?. The...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Calls for Attorney General Jason Miyares to Investigate
Following recent news reports, Governor Glenn Youngkin today called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares. to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was. withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines. for college...
Delegate files bill to limit length of trains, improve safety in Va.
A new bill was filed in the Virginia General Assembly to potentially improve safety conditions for railroad workers and citizens in Hampton Roads.
Virginia ranks in top 5 growth states of 2022, according to U-Haul
"You can hike in the mountains or relax on the beach here. Everything you could want is accessible in just over an hour from central Virginia," O'Neill said. "There’s something for everyone."
