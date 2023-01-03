ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states

(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginians grooving on Glenn Youngkin, approval stays above 50%

Virginia has a keeper governor. In the latest Virginia Commonwealth University survey, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sustained his positive approval rating as he moves to cut taxes and give parents a greater voice in education. The survey conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs gave...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Q&A: Candidates in 35th House District make case to voters

Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District. The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area. The Sun...
VIENNA, VA
wvtf.org

The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?

Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines

• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Margaret Minnicks

New Virginia laws in 2023

New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Calls for Attorney General Jason Miyares to Investigate

Following recent news reports, Governor Glenn Youngkin today called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares. to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was. withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines. for college...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy