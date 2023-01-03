Read full article on original website
Related
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Traders Magazine
Nadine Chakar Joins Securrency as CEO from State Street
Chakar to lead next stage of growth as Securrency accelerates commercialization of compliance-driven digital asset technology for global financial institutions. Securrency, a leading developer of institutional-grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, announced that Nadine Chakar will join the company and assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 9th, 2023.
Comments / 0