ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

1000-lb Best Friends’ Meghan Is ‘Spiraling Out of Control’ After Weight-Loss Set Back, Questions Wedding in Season 2 Super Tease

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrgHj_0k2OfVWm00

Through thick and thin! 1000-lb Best Friends’ Meghan Crumpler is facing more than one roadblock on season 2 of the TLC series — including her weight loss stumble and wedding planning fears .

Celebrities' Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Read article

“My life just feels like [it’s] in a million pieces right now,” Meghan, 44, says in Us Weekly ’s exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends , which premieres on Wednesday, January 4. “I’m kind of spiraling out of control.”

The reality star, who previously lost 200 pounds, admits to her doctor that she’s not doing everything she needs to be to successfully lose more weight .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dke4E_0k2OfVWm00
Courtesy of Meghan Crumpler/Instagram

“I need to walk out and take a minute to myself,” Meghan says after the surgeon gets frustrated with her response. “I cannot believe this,” she adds while storming out of the office. “F—k this place.”

The Georgia resident isn’t just upset that she’s seemingly hit a bump in the road on her weight loss journey. She also expresses concern to her pals Vannessa Cross , Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton during the trailer about feeling unhappy ahead of her wedding.

“I’m not feeling it,” Meghan tells the group while trying on dresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etAGv_0k2OfVWm00
Courtesy of Discovery

Tina, 42, later confronts the bride to be, asking her why she is really getting married. “Is it that you love him [and] he’s the love of your life, or you just don’t want to be alone?” she says.

While Meghan is battling with her self-esteem, Vannessa, 44, is preparing for her skin removal surgery after successfully hitting her goal.

“I’m getting confidence in my weight loss,” she reveals in the clip.

Celebrities Who’ve Lost or Gained Weight for Movie and TV Roles

Read article

Vannessa previously told Us in February 2022 that she was “putting everything on hold,” especially dating, while focusing on getting down to her goal of 200 pounds. “Right now, I’m only focusing on losing weight in myself,” she exclusively told Us at the time .

The TLC personality’s happiness, however, isn’t something all of her costars can relate to at the moment. Ashley, 37, confesses that her road to a healthier lifestyle isn’t going as planned.

“I really have to get this weight-loss surgery,” she tells the cameras after a doctor’s visit. “It’s life or death for me.”

The new season also promises some laughs with the girls as the BFFs celebrate Meghan’s upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette bash — including drinks and feathered boas.

Celebrity Best Friends

Read article

The ladies will put their cycling skills to the test on a pedicab adventure, and Vannessa will attempt to ride a mechanical bull in between fitness classes and team-building exercises.

Fans first met the 1000-lb Best Friends stars in February 2022 when season 1 premiered . Both Vannessa and Meghan, however, became reality TV personalities in 2021 after appearing on Discovery+’s Too Large .

After facing many ups and downs together last season, the squad is set to return this month for round two.

“Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely are back and ready to share the latest in their wellness journeys as they work to achieve their weight loss goals together,” TLC teased in a January press release. “This fierce foursome is more determined than ever to show that with unbreakable bonds, even the biggest obstacles can be overcome.”

Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends premieres on TLC Wednesday, January 4, at 10 p.m. ET.

Comments / 5

Happy cat
1d ago

Sounds like Meghan hasn't addressed the emotional issues that caused her to grossly overeat.

Reply(1)
6
Just Me
22h ago

Then stay miserable. I've had my own issues in life, deal with em, and move on. Stop being a prisoner of your own body.

Reply
3
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight Loss: Yes, This is Really Her!

As it turns out, marriage looks very good on Tammy Slaton. The long-time reality star exchanged vows in November with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on her various health issues in rehab. Just over a month later, Slaton dropped a TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to...
OHIO STATE
Tyla

My 600lb Life star looks unrecognisable after losing more than 20 stone

Warning: This article contains descriptions of child abuse which some readers may find triggering. My 600lb Life star Paula Jones looks completely different after successfully losing weight. Paula weighed in at 542 pounds (38.5 stone) when she appeared on the hit reality show in 2014. After Paula lost her husband,...
OK! Magazine

Feeling Herself! Janelle Brown Gushes Over Weight Loss Journey After Leaving Kody: '2023 Is My Year'

The future is looking bright for Janelle Brown. After ridding herself of the baggage that came with her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, the newly single reality star is working on shedding some extra pounds. On Monday, December 12 — one day after it was confirmed that she and Kody were officially over — Janelle showed off the progress she's made in her weight loss journey via Instagram. As the Jonas Blue Remix of Birdy's "Keeping Your Head Up" played, a collage of photos and videos of the Sister Wives star flashed along with the words, "At what point… do...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
OK! Magazine

Battle Of The Royals: Prince William & Kate Get Even With Prince Harry And Meghan After Dropping Netflix Trailer By Releasing Intimate Photos

Getting even? Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to reclaim the spotlight after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stole headlines with the release of their Netflix docuseries trailer. The royal-turned-Hollywood couple conveniently dropped their first teaser of Harry & Meghan on Thursday, December 1, as the future king and his wife were in the middle of their first visit to the United State in eight years.One insider pointed out that the trailer date was a "coordinated campaign" to "disrupt and clash" with William and Kate's tour.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW AT BOSTON...
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
In Style

Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress

After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar: Here's Why Fans Think She's Secretly Pregnant With Twins!

Back in October, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with her third child. Fans were thrilled by the news, and much to their delight, Joy has been providing frequent updates on her pregnancy ever since. There have been some scary moments, such as when Joy revealed that her pregnancy...
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas

Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

274K+
Followers
26K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy