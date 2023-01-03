ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, VA

Related
WSPA 7News

Upstate man sentenced in multimillion Medicaid scheme

(WSPA) – A Greer man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison in regard to theft of government funds of over $1 million. 51-year-old Jonathan W. Sumter pleaded guilty to his scheme to defraud South Carolina Medicaid. According to evidence presented in court, Sumter founded PHC Supportive Services as a company allegedly providing […]
GREER, SC
longislandbusiness.com

Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
ROCHESTER, NY
WJHL

Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering three women in Mendota, Virginia has pleaded guilty less than a week before a jury trial was set to begin. James Michael Wright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. […]
MENDOTA, VA
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE

