Solitary prison murder case goes to trial as Virginia prisoners await progress in class-action lawsuit
The body of Anwar Phillips was discovered on Jan. 4, 2022, in his solitary cell at Red Onion State Prison -- one of Virginia's two "super-max" prisons. A year later, the man accused of his murder is going to trial.
Upstate man sentenced in multimillion Medicaid scheme
(WSPA) – A Greer man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison in regard to theft of government funds of over $1 million. 51-year-old Jonathan W. Sumter pleaded guilty to his scheme to defraud South Carolina Medicaid. According to evidence presented in court, Sumter founded PHC Supportive Services as a company allegedly providing […]
Greer man sentenced to 7 years for Medicaid fraud
A Greer man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple federal charges of South Carolina Medicaid fraud. The fraud totaled over $1 million.
longislandbusiness.com
Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation
CHARLOTTE — Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme. Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars...
Maryland man admits to role in drug trafficking conspiracy in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hagerstown, Maryland man has admitted to his role in an expansive drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned several states, including West Virginia. According to court documents, Daniel Inoa-Rodriguez, also known as “Danny,” 23, was heard on wiretap phone calls, talking with other known defendants about...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
WSET
Investigation into VEC fraud scheme totaling $109K leads to convictions in Virginia: OSIG
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — An Office of the State Inspector General’s investigation revealed that an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence promoted a fraud scheme using an outside co-conspirator to file false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) using multiple inmates’ identities. According...
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Virginia man arrested after diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Wendy’s parking lot
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers. Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diaper box, officials said Thursday. The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at […]
Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering three women in Mendota, Virginia has pleaded guilty less than a week before a jury trial was set to begin. James Michael Wright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. […]
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
WUSA
6-year-old child shoots teacher at Elementary School in Virginia
A teacher -- shot and injured at an elementary school. The chief says this shooting was NOT accidental. He says a SIX year old student pulled the trigger.
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
NBC12
Teacher injured in shooting at Va. elementary school
WHSV
COVID-19 and Flu numbers continue to rise in the Valley and Commonwealth
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The “tripledemic” was on the minds of many heading into the holiday season, as people spent the last few weeks gathered with family and friends who may now be getting sick. The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) said they are seeing a rise in...
NBC12
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man accused of crashing into a school bus last month has been arrested after another crash on Wednesday night. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mile Road just before 9 p.m. Jan. 5.
wfxrtv.com
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state’s most prestigious high schools, acting on complaints that students there weren’t properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said at a news conference Wednesday that his...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
