Billy Wofford of Santa Barbara, 1965-2022
Billy Wofford passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. He was just 57 years old. It has been a devastating and unexpected loss for all who knew and loved him, especially for his daughter Jessica, who he was to walk down the aisle for her wedding in May. He had moved to East Texas to be closer to her a few months ago.
Dan McCaslin: Wandering in Santa Barbara’s Indigenous Hinterlands
Seasoned backpackers and aging hikers discover a secret after spending decades moving purposefully across the Santa Barbara backcountry — say, the Sespe or the San Rafael Wilderness. After marinating for years in the exploration of these potent environs, a new elixir of startling information transforms hikers’ awareness and outdoor enjoyment. Often, an altered sense of time ensues.
Santa Barbara Middle School Career Studies Week Back in Business
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa Barbara Middle School (SBMS) students recently entered Career Studies Week, a week of experiential learning within the Santa Barbara community. The program is designed to harness opportunities within the Santa Barbara community and expand the horizons of SBMS students. Students in...
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug
Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
Source of Oil Sheen Off Coast of Summerland Under Investigation
The cause and extent of an oil sheen reported off the coast of Summerland in southern Santa Barbara County remained under investigation on Saturday. The sheen, spanning up to an estimated 2 miles long, was reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. “At this point, we haven’t determined the...
BizHawk: Rascal’s in Santa Barbara Will Dish Out All-Vegan Fare
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Seventeen years ago, Dalan Moreno woke up, but not from a traditional sleep. He experienced an awakening. He decided he was no longer going...
Wine and Dine in Style During Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks
The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, and its range of flavors will be showcased during the 13th consecutive Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, Jan. 16-31. The event will pair the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines with flavorful...
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.4.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
Cameron Goodman a New Partner at Price, Postel & Parama
Cameron Goodman is now a partner with the firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP. Goodman, whose partnership took effect on Jan. 1, focuses on all aspects of business, real estate, land use and environmental matters, representing individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies. He counsels his clients in forming...
Prep Soccer: San Marcos Girls Shut Out Santa Barbara 3-0, Cate Boys Blank Foothill Tech
Caitlin Sparks got the San Marcos girls on the scoreboard in the fifth minute on a steal on a back pass in front of the goal and Royals went on to a 3-0 Channel League win over Santa Barbara at home. In the 28th minute, Zeina Matni got fouled dribbling...
Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire
A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs
Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
Organizers Cancel Remembrance Ceremony Planned for 5-Year Anniversary of Montecito Debris Flows
The Montecito Fire Protection District announced Friday afternoon that the “Raising Our Light” remembrance ceremony for the anniversary of the Jan. 9, 2018 debris flow has been canceled due to weather. “It is with a heavy heart and an abundance of caution that Monday evening’s ‘Raising Our Light’...
New COVID-19 Variant Most Contagious Yet, ‘Almost Certainly’ Will Cause Surge in Cases
COVID-19’s Omicron XBB. 1.5 is the dominant variant of the virus in California and along the West Coast, and the most contagious yet, with NPR reporting that it “almost certainly” will cause a surge in the number of cases. During the last seven days, COVID-19 cases have...
Arts Fund Exhibit Considers Influence of Politics and Culture on Motherhood
The Kind of Mother: Coloring Outside the Lines of Motherhood is the name of a new show opening in The Arts Fund’s Community Gallery at La Cumbre Plaza, 120 S Hope Ave. F119, Santa Barbara. An opening reception will take place during the bi-monthly Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Jan....
San Marcos Boys Fall to Strong Buena Team, 69-41
The San Marcos boys fell to a Buena team that employed balanced scoring and stringy defense Friday night in a 69-41 Channel League contest. “All the credit to Buena tonight,” said San Marcos coach James Kinzler. “They played with great discipline and determination and got contributions from a lot of different guys. Too much for us tonight, but another great opportunity for our guys to compete and grow as a team.”
State Will Partially Reopen Gaviota, Refugio Beach Parks Friday After Storm Closures
State Parks closed dozens of parks across California this week due to storm impacts, including Gaviota State Park, Refugio State Beach and Carpinteria State Beach in southern Santa Barbara County. At Carpinteria State Beach, the front row of the Santa Rosa campground loop is closed through at least Friday due...
Luke Zuffelato Scores 34 Points to Lead Santa Barbara over Ventura, 82-69
Luke Zuffelato scored 34 points to lead Santa Barbara to a 82-69 Channel League win over a good-shooting Ventura team Friday night. Santa Barbara led 35-27 at halftime. “We were able to force turnovers in the first half, but had trouble converting them into points,” Dons coach Corey Adam said. “Credit to Ventura, they got back after turnovers, and forced us into tough shots.”
See Storm Photos and Videos From Southern Santa Barbara County
This week’s storm brought heavy rain, high winds and high surf to Santa Barbara County, which made for some dramatic scenes. Flooding, minor rockslides and downed trees caused some road closures and damage across the county on Wednesday and Thursday. Noozhawk photographers and readers got photos and videos of...
Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation
A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
