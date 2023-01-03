ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Billy Wofford of Santa Barbara, 1965-2022

Billy Wofford passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. He was just 57 years old. It has been a devastating and unexpected loss for all who knew and loved him, especially for his daughter Jessica, who he was to walk down the aisle for her wedding in May. He had moved to East Texas to be closer to her a few months ago.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Wandering in Santa Barbara’s Indigenous Hinterlands

Seasoned backpackers and aging hikers discover a secret after spending decades moving purposefully across the Santa Barbara backcountry — say, the Sespe or the San Rafael Wilderness. After marinating for years in the exploration of these potent environs, a new elixir of startling information transforms hikers’ awareness and outdoor enjoyment. Often, an altered sense of time ensues.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Middle School Career Studies Week Back in Business

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa Barbara Middle School (SBMS) students recently entered Career Studies Week, a week of experiential learning within the Santa Barbara community. The program is designed to harness opportunities within the Santa Barbara community and expand the horizons of SBMS students. Students in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug

Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Rascal’s in Santa Barbara Will Dish Out All-Vegan Fare

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Seventeen years ago, Dalan Moreno woke up, but not from a traditional sleep. He experienced an awakening. He decided he was no longer going...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Wine and Dine in Style During Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks

The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, and its range of flavors will be showcased during the 13th consecutive Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, Jan. 16-31. The event will pair the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines with flavorful...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.4.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Cameron Goodman a New Partner at Price, Postel & Parama

Cameron Goodman is now a partner with the firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP. Goodman, whose partnership took effect on Jan. 1, focuses on all aspects of business, real estate, land use and environmental matters, representing individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies. He counsels his clients in forming...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire

A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs

Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Boys Fall to Strong Buena Team, 69-41

The San Marcos boys fell to a Buena team that employed balanced scoring and stringy defense Friday night in a 69-41 Channel League contest. “All the credit to Buena tonight,” said San Marcos coach James Kinzler. “They played with great discipline and determination and got contributions from a lot of different guys. Too much for us tonight, but another great opportunity for our guys to compete and grow as a team.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Luke Zuffelato Scores 34 Points to Lead Santa Barbara over Ventura, 82-69

Luke Zuffelato scored 34 points to lead Santa Barbara to a 82-69 Channel League win over a good-shooting Ventura team Friday night. Santa Barbara led 35-27 at halftime. “We were able to force turnovers in the first half, but had trouble converting them into points,” Dons coach Corey Adam said. “Credit to Ventura, they got back after turnovers, and forced us into tough shots.”
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation

A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
BUELLTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy