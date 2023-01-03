Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding
The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
Nevada Appeal
New commercial real estate brokerage opens in Carson City
Principals Ale Moncada, CCIM, and Samuel Douglass, CCIM, have opened their new brokerage, Nevada Commercial Group (NVCG). NVCG is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing sales, leasing, property management, and consulting services for office, retail, industrial, multifamily and land properties throughout Nevada. Moncada and Douglass brought together two top...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
Nevada Appeal
Carson Chamber Singers begin rehearsals Tuesday
Carson Chamber Singers, a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association directed by Richard Hutton, will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the LDS Church, 411 N. Saliman Road. Performances of Handel's oratorio Israel in Egypt, with double chorus, six vocal soloists, and...
kunr.org
City of Reno crews continue efforts to remove debris and downed trees caused by storm
Hundreds of tree branches have fallen throughout Reno during the last few days, causing concern among residents. Reno City Urban Forester, Matt Basile said that crews have been working up to 12 hours a day since New Year’s Eve. “We currently have approximately 200 reports in. We’ve dealt with...
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Nevada Appeal
LCSO: Fernley man’s death was homicide
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Dec. 24 death of a Fernley man, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. Dean Sandoval, 57, was found dead inside a residence in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the release. The case is considered a homicide due to suspicious circumstances at the scene.
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Jeremy Renner Is Hospitalized After a ‘Traumatic Injury’
Actor Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on Sunday after a “traumatic injury,” according to the Washoe County, Nevada, sheriff’s office. A representative for Renner told The Associated Press on Sunday that he was in critical but stable condition after an accident while plowing snow. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative said.
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
Comments / 1