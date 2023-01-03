ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 201

Tonay
4d ago

everybody is not lying on your son some of the gang members have done something so serious that they can't even take a plea deal. thug used his money to build a dangerous gang. and he is the devil people are scared to tell what's going on because he's a huge danger to society and needs to be in jail.

Reply(13)
40
Scott Kervin
3d ago

The streets ain't LOYAL, The GAME is a TRAP, and being a THUG will get you so many years in the PRISON you will be old old old if and when they let you FREE. All the cool people are in Prison and the BAD guys are in the cemetery 🤷‍♂️ Make the wrong choices and it can cost you 💯

Reply
20
none of your business
4d ago

Isn’t that what an original Gangsta is supposed to do, life in prison or death, I thought that was the code for rappers

Reply(10)
42
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

YSL’s Tick Takes Plea Deal, Claims Young Thug Was Mad He Didn’t Beat Or Shoot Victim

Tick is Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to take a plea deal instead of facing the court in YSL’s RICO case. YSL’s Tick reportedly made some damning accusations towards crew frontman Young Thug during a hearing on Thursday (December 29th). He accepted a plea deal in favor of facing trial, which makes him the eighth YSL affiliate to do so. While in court, Tick accepted the plea deal and offered details about Thugger’s attitude towards other YSL members. According to Tick, the “Digits” MC chastised his crew in a group chat for not beating or shooting a victim.
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In To Authorities After Z-Ro Presses Charges

Trae Tha Truth turned himself in to Houston authorities on Thursday evening (Dec. 29). The 42-year-old is facing assault charges brought against him by his cousin, Z-Ro, after an August altercation. The scuffle between the Houston rappers reportedly took place after a celebrity basketball game hosted by 50 Cent. Footage shows several men jumping the “Help Me Please” rapper outside of a restaurant while he is curled up in a ball. Trae can be seen trying to hold the men back before ultimately stepping in and making verbal threats alongside his crew.More from VIBE.comTrae Tha Truth Lends A Hand To...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Young Thug's Brother Reacts To Snitching Allegations After Taking Plea Deal

Numerous people named in the RICO indictment along with Young Thug have taken plea deals in the days leading up to his trial, including his own brother. According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, December 20, Quantavious Grier, who goes by Unfoonk, reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Unfoonk was released from custody shortly after accepting a plea deal, but was instantly met with snitching accusations. He hit up his Instagram Story on Tuesday night to address those who think he threw Thugger under the bus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper

Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
HOUSTON, TX
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday

A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Young Thug’s Sister Explains Surprising Meaning Behind His Stage Name

Young Thug’s sister, Dora Williams, took to her social media accounts Tuesday to remind the public that her brother’s stage name is actually less menacing than many assume. She proceeded to give a breakdown of the moniker, which may come as a surprise to some. “THUG = TRULY. HUMBLE, UNDER. GOD. YOUNG TRULY HUMBLE UNDER GOD. YOUNG-THUG,” Dolly tweeted out before writing, “For those who never knew why he named himself that for his stage name,” in an Instagram Story.More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Faces New Charges As He Awaits RICO TrialYoung Thug Adds Hip-Hop Experts To Witness List For YSL RICO...
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
hotnewhiphop.com

The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug

The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Inside look at Young Thug’s former mansion (video)

As Young Thug prepares for his RICO trial on the second week of January 2023, images of his former mansion in the upscale Buckhead section of Atlanta have been leaked to the public. The $3.1 million home which includes a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars is...
ATLANTA, GA
Ars Technica

Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says

Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
116K+
Followers
9K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy