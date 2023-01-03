Orasis Pharmaceuticals submits NDA for investigational novel eye drop candidate for treatment of presbyopia

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug that slowed cognitive decline in clinical trial
The FDA's decision comes after clinical trial results indicated that lecanemab slows cognitive decline somewhat in people with mild impairment from Alzheimer's. But the monoclonal antibody treatment also carries risks of brain swelling and bleeding. The FDA has come under fire for its controversial approval of another Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm,...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves FoundationOne Companion Diagnostic to Entrectinib in NSCLC
The FDA has approved the liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing-based test FoundationOne Liquid CDx in companion with entrectinib for patients with non–small cell lung cancer with a ROS1 mutation in their tumor. The FDA has approved the use of FoundationOne Liquid CDx as a companion diagnostic tool to help identify...
contagionlive.com
Vaxcyte’s Pneumococcal Vaccine Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
The 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, VAX-24, met its primary endpoints in a phase 1/2 trial. Today, Vaxcyte, Inc. announced that their 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, VAX-24, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA granted the designation in response to positive topline...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Role of Aceclidine in Presbyopia Treatment
Expert eye care specialists comment on the use of aceclidine as a selective miotic for the treatment of presbyopia. Barry Eiden, OD, FAAO, FSLS: Dr Mah, what are the attributes of aceclidine that differentiate it from all the other agents out there?. Francis S. Mah, MD: There are several. We’ll...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approval Sought for Cosibelimab as cSCC Treatment
Based on findings from a phase 1 study, the FDA has received a biologics license application for cosibelimab for patients with advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. A biologics license application has been submitted to the FDA for the approval of cosibelimab (formerly CK-301) for patients with metastatic cutaneous...
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Healthline
Injectable Treatments and Preventive Therapies for Migraine
Injectable medications can both stop and prevent migraine episodes. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of your head. Migraine episodes are pretty common. According to a. , they affect around one out of six Americans, most commonly women. Migraine is more than...
Medical News Today
Late-stage melanoma: Experimental drug combo puts 50% of patients into remission
Researchers tested the efficacy of a drug combination for treating stage IV melanoma. They found that 71% of patients responded to the drug combination, and 50% had complete remission. The drug combination is now entering a larger trial with a more diverse cohort. in its early stages, stage IV melanoma...
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors
The U.S. government has extended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study: Long-term metformin use not linked with AMD risk
The researchers reported that there was no significant difference in the AMD prevalence among the 3 study groups. A multicenter US study1 revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in patients with diabetes were not associated with the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to Amitha Domalpally, MD, PhD, from the.
The new Omicron subvariant XXB.1.5 may the next big COVID strain
A scientist testing samples in a lab. Deposit PhotosThe CDC estimates that it's causing 75 percent of new cases in the northeastern US.
MedicalXpress
Investigating quality of life in those with large B-cell lymphoma
Patient-reported outcomes from individuals diagnosed with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma revealed that those who received axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) immunotherapy experienced higher quality of life than those who received standard care, according to findings published in Blood. "This data demonstrates that axi-cel not only surpasses standard-of-care autologous stem cell...
targetedonc.com
BT8009 Receives Fast Track Designation for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
A Nectin-4–directed drug received FDA Fast Track Designation based on preclinical and clinical data showing potential efficacy and safety in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. BT8009, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC), received Fast Track Designation (FTD) as monotherapy for adults with previously treated locally advanced or...
A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes
(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
Healthline
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
targetedonc.com
Ruxolitinib’s Role for Symptoms and Survival Benefit in Myelofibrosis
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rami Komrokji, MD, discussed data supporting the use of ruxolitinib and what role it may play in improving long-term outcomes for patients with myelofibrosis. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. Targeted OncologyTM: What do the National Comprehensive Cancer...
Ars Technica
New omicron subvariant surges to 40.5% as COVID hospitalizations rise
A new omicron coronavirus subvariant dubbed XBB.1.5 now accounts for an estimated 40.5 percent of all US COVID-19 cases amid a winter wave that is driving up hospitalizations, particularly in places where XBB.1.5 is most prevalent. Nationwide, new reported cases are hovering around 59,000 per day, which is still relatively...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Adagrasib, Cetuximab Combination
The findings show promising clinical activity and a favorable tolerability profile in the treatment of KRASG12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer. The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to adagrasib (Krazati; Mirati Therapeutics) in combination with cetuximab in individuals with KRASG12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC), which had progressed following treatment with chemotherapy and an anti-VEGF therapy.
Comments / 0