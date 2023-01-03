ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

barneystinson
4d ago

The Sarah Gilbert clown show. It will never be what it was.

Looper

Why Richard Rourke From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

Though it's been some years since it aired, Season 3, Episode 6 ("Quid Pro Quo") of "Blue Bloods" presented a twist that audiences couldn't have expected and still leave some wondering. The episode follows Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) being asked to reopen a cold case by Nathan...
Popculture

'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Parade

Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?

With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources

Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show

Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Looper

Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Disclosed What's Really In George's Beer Bottles On The Show

Sheldon's father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), on "Young Sheldon" sure loves his beer, and more than a few people have noticed. In a thread in the r/YoungSheldon subreddit, u/Objective-Ad9800 suggested that, for all the time that George Sr. is seen holding a beer, he might have a drinking problem. "He is CONSTANTLY drinking," the user explained. "At work, at home, at the bars, anywhere he can. 70% of the time he has a beer in hand. Just because he isn't violent doesn't make him any less of an alcoholic." Most fans in the thread agreed, such as u/Super_Description169, who pointed out that in one episode George says he spends almost $1,000 a year on beer, which is quite a bit when adjusted for inflation. Not everyone agreed, such as u/Gulf_Coast_Girl, who claimed that George doesn't seem to be drinking at inappropriate times of day.

