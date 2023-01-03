Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
After suspect’s arrest, Juneau woman is still hopeful her regalia will come home
Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels lost a lot of her things when someone broke into her home last month, but the theft of her grandmotherʼs regalia was the most devastating. Police arrested Juneau man Anthony Perry for the burglary this week, but the items are still missing. Revels says the regalia represents an important piece of Hoonah’s history — and some of the few things she had left from her grandmother.
ktoo.org
Woodworking couple builds little boats for the first baby born in Juneau each year
Each year, Dr. Lindy Jones and his wife Colleen say they’ll stop making the baby boats. But each year they keep making them. It’s a tradition that took root back when Lindy delivered babies at Bartlett Hospital, where he said he formed deep connections with parents. The couple...
kinyradio.com
Burglar arrested for two seperate incidents
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On January 2nd and January 3rd, Anthony C. Perry was arrested for theft. At around 3:57 on January 2nd, 60 year old Juneau resident Anthony C. Perry was contacted at Home Depot and fled. He did not comply with instructions, according to Erann Kalwara, Juneau Police Department Public Safety Manager.
alaskareporter.com
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state: Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882
The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Vasilios Gialopsos signed an order transferring Telephone Hill, a historic residential area overlooking downtown Juneau, to the capital city.
kinyradio.com
Juveniles suspected to be involved in burglary early Tuesday - investigation ongoing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - At about 1:50 am on January 3rd, Dispatch received a call reporting a burglary alarm at a business on Mendenhall Mall Road. Officers responded and discovered two shattered glass doors and a large window that had been broken. The business was vacant upon officer arrival. Over...
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
kinyradio.com
National Weather Service Juneau details 2022 precipitation record
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 2022 was a record year of precipitation for the Juneau area. Rick Fritsch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Juneau, said December was a dry month for all of the panhandle and below normal on temperatures, but Juneau still broke its rain record for the year.
Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year
Two weeks before the Alaska Legislature convenes in Juneau, members of the state House and Senate say they don’t expect much work this year on legislation involving controversial social issues like abortion and transgender rights. “I think it’s safe to say that the social issues along those lines probably will not get a lot of […] The post Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
