Two weeks before the Alaska Legislature convenes in Juneau, members of the state House and Senate say they don’t expect much work this year on legislation involving controversial social issues like abortion and transgender rights. “I think it’s safe to say that the social issues along those lines probably will not get a lot of […] The post Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO