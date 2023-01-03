ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoo.org

After suspect’s arrest, Juneau woman is still hopeful her regalia will come home

Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels lost a lot of her things when someone broke into her home last month, but the theft of her grandmotherʼs regalia was the most devastating. Police arrested Juneau man Anthony Perry for the burglary this week, but the items are still missing. Revels says the regalia represents an important piece of Hoonah’s history — and some of the few things she had left from her grandmother.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Burglar arrested for two seperate incidents

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On January 2nd and January 3rd, Anthony C. Perry was arrested for theft. At around 3:57 on January 2nd, 60 year old Juneau resident Anthony C. Perry was contacted at Home Depot and fled. He did not comply with instructions, according to Erann Kalwara, Juneau Police Department Public Safety Manager.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskareporter.com

Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state: Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882

The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Vasilios Gialopsos signed an order transferring Telephone Hill, a historic residential area overlooking downtown Juneau, to the capital city.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

National Weather Service Juneau details 2022 precipitation record

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 2022 was a record year of precipitation for the Juneau area. Rick Fritsch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Juneau, said December was a dry month for all of the panhandle and below normal on temperatures, but Juneau still broke its rain record for the year.
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year

Two weeks before the Alaska Legislature convenes in Juneau, members of the state House and Senate say they don’t expect much work this year on legislation involving controversial social issues like abortion and transgender rights. “I think it’s safe to say that the social issues along those lines probably will not get a lot of […] The post Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy