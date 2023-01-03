James Wan and Jason Blum have already hinted that more “M3GAN” sequels are in the works, but the wait to see more of the dancing, murderous AI doll might be even shorter than fans expect. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, screenwriter Akela Cooper (who wrote the film with her “Malignant” collaborator James Wan), teased that an unrated cut of the film with an even higher body count could be coming soon. “There should be an unrated version at some point,” Cooper said. “I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body...

36 MINUTES AGO