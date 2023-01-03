Read full article on original website
Bryan Cranston Talks Judge Michael Desiato’s Major Transformation in ‘Your Honor’ Season 2
By the end of Your Honor’s first run in 2021, Judge Michael Desiato was a changed man: He compromised his principles in the interest of his son, who died as a result. Bryan Cranston underwent a transformation himself before filming Season 2 of the drama. “His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person,” the Emmy winner says of his haggard, overgrown Desiato.
‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Says Eric Szmanda’s Return as Greg Is ‘Glorious & a Lot of Fun’
Less than a month after we revealed that CSI: Vegas will be getting a visit from another original series vet later in Season 2, the CBS procedural drama name-dropped said character. The January 5 winter premiere focused on social media influencers, with Chris Park (Jay Lee) one — until this...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Sneak Peek: Where are JJ & Luke After Explosion? (VIDEO)
Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner Erica Messer told TV Insider that “it’s gonna take a real big thing to happen for us to get [the jet] back,” and as the sneak peek Paramount+ has released from the January 12 midseason premiere, that’s exactly what’s happened. (Remember, they blew up their previous one in the original run’s finale.)
Alexandra Daddario on Lasher, ‘Mayfair Witches’ Alluring Big Bad (VIDEO)
Viewers will quickly learn how bad Lasher is for all the players in Mayfair Witches, but Jack Huston‘s dangerously smoldering spectre will draw them in regardless. That’s the power and peril of the magical entity, whose connection to the Mayfair women is exhumed in the inaugural season of AMC‘s second Anne Rice adaptation.
Magnum and Higgins Get Steamy in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 First Look (VIDEO)
The new teaser for Magnum P.I. says that Season 5, premiering February 19, will take Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) “where you’ve never seen him before.”. Would that be NBC, the network Magnum P.I. now calls home after getting the ax from CBS?. Nope, it’s the shower, where the...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’: Why Scott Caan’s Doing Another Procedural After ‘Hawaii Five-0’ (VIDEO)
It’s been nearly three years since we last saw Scott Caan on a procedural drama — Hawaii Five-0, for 10 seasons — but he’s back in the same genre in his return to TV with Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Fox’s new pulse-pounding drama premiering on a special night, Sunday, January 8.
‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on the 1970s-era ABC sitcom Eight Is Enough, has died. The actor was 54 years old. A family member told TMZ that Rich died at home in the Los Angeles area, with a law enforcement source adding that the death was not a result of foul play. No cause of death has been announced.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Boss Teases How Much Book Plot to Expect in Season 1
Now here’s a bunch of hocus-pocus we can get into!. On the heels of the fabulous adaptation of Interview With the Vampire, AMC and its streaming branch have conjured up an equally addictive take on the late author’s novels about a clan of enchantresses in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, premiering Sunday, January 8 at 9/8c.
‘Fire Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
This shouldn’t be a surprise, given that the CBS drama is the top-rated new series of the season: Fire Country has been renewed. The network has announced that Max Thieriot’s series will return for a second season on the same day that ninth episode of its first is premiering (and after a major cliffhanger). It is also slated to air on a special day and time following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29, at 10/9c.
50 Cent Says He & Eminem Are Developing an ‘8 Mile’ TV Series
Prepare to “Lose Yourself” all over again. 50 Cent says he’s working on a TV version of 2002’s 8 Mile with Eminem, on whose life the semi-autobiographical film was based. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent revealed in an interview with Real...
‘M3GAN’ Screenwriter Confirms Unrated Version in the Works
James Wan and Jason Blum have already hinted that more “M3GAN” sequels are in the works, but the wait to see more of the dancing, murderous AI doll might be even shorter than fans expect. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, screenwriter Akela Cooper (who wrote the film with her “Malignant” collaborator James Wan), teased that an unrated cut of the film with an even higher body count could be coming soon. “There should be an unrated version at some point,” Cooper said. “I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body...
RuPaul’s ‘Race’ Is On, ‘Echo’ Rescue and Apple TV+ Finales, Rita Moreno on ‘Lopez,’ Gwyneth Visits the ‘Shark Tank’
The Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race returns, now airing on MTV. The Apple TV+ action drama Echo 3 stages its long-awaited rescue, while Mythic Quest and The Mosquito Coast close out their seasons. EGOT Rita Moreno guests on Lopez vs. Lopez along with Cheech Marin. Goop entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow pays her first visit to Shark Tank.
‘East New York’ Sneak Peek: Sandeford Struggles With Standing Down After Bentley Was Shot (VIDEO)
The last thing Officer Marvin Sandeford (Ruben Santiago-Hudson) wants to do after watching Officer Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley) get shot right in front of him is exactly what he has to do in the East New York winter premiere on January 8, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.
‘1923’: Who Is John Dutton’s Grandfather? A Dutton Family Tree Theory
The Dutton family tree is slowly becoming more clear in 1923. While the Taylor Sheridan series has kept things confusing (actors throughout the Yellowstone franchise can’t even figure out how their characters are related), 1923 Episode 3’s shocking ending seems to have cleared things up about the family lineage.
Prince Harry’s TV Interview Schedule: All You Need to Know
Prince Harry is set to release his highly-anticipated memoir Spare on Tuesday, January 10, and in anticipation of the book’s arrival, he’s embarking on a press tour that includes multiple TV appearances and interviews. Whether it’s late-night television, classic newsmagazine fare, or morning engagements, the Duke of Sussex...
‘Vikings’ Star Travis Fimmel Has ‘No Idea’ Why He Became an Actor: ‘To Be Honest, It’s Not My Thing’
Former 'Vikings' star Travis Fimmel revealed he has "no idea" why he became an actor since he hates being the center of attention in real life.
Harry Hamlin Backs Lisa Rinna’s Choice to Leave ‘RHOBH’: ‘It’s Time’
“[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years,” the L.A. Law alum told People at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, January 6. “I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show. … Now it’s time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along.”
‘The Resident’ Season 6 Finale, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Premiere Get New Nights on Fox
Fox has made a couple of important changes to its schedule for the next couple of weeks, and if you’re a fan of the network’s dramas, you’re going to want to take note. The Resident was originally going to end its sixth season with a two-hour finale on Tuesday, January 10, starting at 8/7c. 9-1-1: Lone Star was then going to be taking over its Tuesday, 8/7c time slot, on January 17. Now, the final two episodes of The Resident Season 6 will be split over two weeks, with the penultimate airing on Tuesday, January 10, and the finale on January 17, both at 8/7c.
