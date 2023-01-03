Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jcpost.com
Jo Ann Kearney Grady
Jo Ann Kearney Grady, age 90 of Manhattan died on January 2, 2023, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan. Jo Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Doris (Nave) Kearney and Fabian Earl Kearney. Jo attended Marquette School in Tulsa, graduating in 1950. She graduated from St. Mary University in Leavenworth, KS with a degree in Art in 1954.
jcpost.com
Gloria Jean Didas
Gloria Jean Didas, 81, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, December 26th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. Gloria was born in Russell, NY on July 6, 1941, the daughter of the late Beulah (VanHouse) and Franklin Mackin. She was married to Carl Didas on May 12, 1962 in Russell NY, who passed away on January 22, 2022. She and Carl owned and operated the Greenwood Falls Tavern for many years in upstate New York.
jcpost.com
Richard Earl Grinage
Richard Earl Grinage, 88 died January 4, 2023 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on August 24, 1934 in Salina, the son of Oscar and Iva (Brenner) Grinage. Richard was raised in Salina and was a graduate of the Class of 1952 from Salina High School. He received a Bachelor of Education degree from Kansas Wesleyan University. He married June Weckel on November 27, 1955. In 1963, they made their home in Clay Center and Richard taught 7th and 8th grade science. He also worked for Brenner Sheet Metal, Regnier Construction and spent many summers at Milford Lake as a park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers. June preceded him in death on February 25, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Ethel Madison. He was a member of the NEA and the Clay Center Christian Church.
jcpost.com
Frank Orville Nelson
Frank Orville Nelson, 91 of Manhattan, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society-Valley Vista Nursing Center in Wamego. He was born on August 12, 1931 in Manhattan, the son of Frank Emil and Virginia Marian (Mayfield) Nelson. Frank graduated from Riley High School in 1949. On August...
jcpost.com
William Lindsey
William Lindsey, 84, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 09, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service with full military honors will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the William Lindsey Memorial Fund.
jcpost.com
Cheryl Marie Matthews
Cheryl Marie Matthews, 76, of Milford, KS, passed away Monday morning, December 26th, at the Wakefield Care and Rehab Center, Wakefield, Kansas. Cheryl was born in Great Bend, KS on January 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Elsie Mae (Robertson) and Ervin James Pettit. She was the wife of Roger Marion Matthews. and they were married in Great Bend June 5, 1978. Cheryl graduated from Great Bend High School in 1964 and from Emporia State University in 1968. She was a lifelong middle school English teacher that took great pride in her career and her students were forever in her heart. Her career began at James Bridger Junior High, in Independence, MO, followed at Roosevelt Junior High School in Great Bend, Maize, KS middle school, Pretty Prairie, KS middle school and where she retired from Abilene Middle School, in Abilene, KS.
jcpost.com
Judy Linnemann
Judy Linnemann was born Judith Mary Sedlacek in Marysville, Kansas, to Frank and Eileen Sedlacek August 27, 1949. She passed away peacefully in her sleep December 31, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas, in the company of her family. Judy spent her childhood outdoors, hunting for arrowheads and running the fields and...
jcpost.com
Michael Joseph Silva
On Monday, January 2,2023, Michael Joseph Silva beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, husband, friend and soldier passed away at the age of 66. Mike was born to Richard and Genita Silva in Manhattan, Kansas. He grew up in Manhattan surrounded by his large extended family. Mike graduated from Manhattan High...
jcpost.com
Chong Y. Walker
Chong Y. Walker, 76, of Junction City, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Stormont-Vail Healthcare. A funeral ceremony will take place Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 203 North Washington Junction City, KS 66441 followed by a graveside ceremony at Ft. Riley Post Cemetery.
jcpost.com
Hildegunde M. "Hilde" Folwell
Hildegunde M. "Hilde" Folwell, 90, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Following cremation, a private ceremony will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Xavier Catholic Church, 281 N. Washington Street, Junction City, Kansas, 66441. Hilde...
Comments / 0