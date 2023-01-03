ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Deadspin

Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff

After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets

Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
NEW YORK STATE
247Sports

Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame

According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
247Sports

Deion Sanders, Colorado excites former College GameDay host, alumnus Chris Fowler

ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler is eager to see Deion Sanders and Colorado in next season's opener against TCU. "As an alum, I’m excited. The program has needed energy and swag for years," Fowler said this week during a Reddit AMA. "Deion brings that, as well as (hopefully), plenty of fresh talent from the portal and recruiting class. It will be the most unique looking roster in CFB history. There is nowhere to go but up after 1-11."
BOULDER, CO
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
247Sports

FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday

The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Former 4-Star QB Butterfield transferring from Oregon to SJSU

The San Jose State Spartans have the Mountain West’s top projected returning quarterback for the 2023 season. Now they have added a former 4-Star QB to the room with three years of eligibility. Former 4-Star quarterback and Oregon Ducks transfer Jay Butterfield announced his commitment to the Spartans on Saturday.
SAN JOSE, CA
247Sports

247Sports

