Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Egypt Receives Back Looted Ancient Sarcophagus From Houston MuseumPrateek DasguptaHouston, TX
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat OnCorrie WritingHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy
On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears field several trades for No. 2 pick
The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason. Chicago is expected to land a top-two draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.
Updated first round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
The NFL regular season is coming to a close this coming weekend, which puts half of the league on the clock for the 2023 NFL draft. While there is still the question of free agency and locking up players long-term, teams can begin formulating their plans for the offseason. All...
Deadspin
Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff
After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
Jackson State adds former ACC, SEC quarterback
Jackson State just brought in a well-traveled QB who has played in the ACC and SEC. The post Jackson State adds former ACC, SEC quarterback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets
Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame
According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Deion Sanders, Colorado excites former College GameDay host, alumnus Chris Fowler
ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler is eager to see Deion Sanders and Colorado in next season's opener against TCU. "As an alum, I’m excited. The program has needed energy and swag for years," Fowler said this week during a Reddit AMA. "Deion brings that, as well as (hopefully), plenty of fresh talent from the portal and recruiting class. It will be the most unique looking roster in CFB history. There is nowhere to go but up after 1-11."
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Saints unveil never-before-seen uniform combination for their regular season finale
Gather around, sickos. The New Orleans Saints unveiled the strangest uniform combination they’ll wear all year for their season finale with the Carolina Panthers. They’ll hit the field on Sunday wearing their black home jerseys with, well, white pants. It’s a completely mismatched look. An eyesore. An abomination. You get the idea.
247Sports
Johnny Wilson to return for 2023 season, as The Battle's End announces relationship with FSU's star WR
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is pushing all their chips in on the 2023 season. On Friday afternoon, the Seminoles received more good news. The Battle's End Collective announced a relationship with Johnny Wilson, who will be returning for the 2023 season:. BOOM!. The Battle's End is thrilled to announce...
College football 'bleeds' UGA's Stetson Bennett, not USC's Caleb Williams or Alabama's Bryce Young: Josh Pate
Stetson Bennett’s journey from walk-on to starting quarterback on a Georgia team favored to become the College Football Playoff’s first repeat champion is more connected to the “tradition and history” of the sport than the campaigns of USC’s Caleb Williams and Alabama’s Bryce Young, according to 247Sports’ Josh Pate.
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday
The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
NFL hot seat 2023: Seven head coaches who could be in jeopardy as 'Black Monday' nears
As the NFL's regular season nears its end, "Black Monday" draws near. Recent history suggests at least a half-dozen openings by mid-month.
247Sports
Former 4-Star QB Butterfield transferring from Oregon to SJSU
The San Jose State Spartans have the Mountain West’s top projected returning quarterback for the 2023 season. Now they have added a former 4-Star QB to the room with three years of eligibility. Former 4-Star quarterback and Oregon Ducks transfer Jay Butterfield announced his commitment to the Spartans on Saturday.
PODCAST: Things heat up for Penn State in transfer portal; recruiting notes
Penn State wrapped up its season with an impressive Rose Bowl victory over No. 8 Utah, a matchup we broke down on our last episode of the Lions247 Podcast. After looking back at the No. 11 Nittany Lions' 11th win, we're back with forward focus on a fresh edition of the show.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0