Cheryl Marie Matthews, 76, of Milford, KS, passed away Monday morning, December 26th, at the Wakefield Care and Rehab Center, Wakefield, Kansas. Cheryl was born in Great Bend, KS on January 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Elsie Mae (Robertson) and Ervin James Pettit. She was the wife of Roger Marion Matthews. and they were married in Great Bend June 5, 1978. Cheryl graduated from Great Bend High School in 1964 and from Emporia State University in 1968. She was a lifelong middle school English teacher that took great pride in her career and her students were forever in her heart. Her career began at James Bridger Junior High, in Independence, MO, followed at Roosevelt Junior High School in Great Bend, Maize, KS middle school, Pretty Prairie, KS middle school and where she retired from Abilene Middle School, in Abilene, KS.

MILFORD, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO